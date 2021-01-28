Company announcement nr. 56

Waturu Holding A/S has received the first export order



An agreement has been reached with a foreign business partner who expects to be able to purchase more than 1,000 water heaters per month when deliveries are running continuously. The company expects this to be effective by mid-2021.



The agreement is limited for sale exclusively to the African continent.



The partner has placed the first order, which is for 500 water heaters for delivery ex-works Fredericia, Denmark.



Waturu are to contribute with marketing grants to the ongoing sales effort.



The agreement does not alter the Company's future expectations for revenue and earnings as announced in Company Announcement No 54



Chairman Thomas Marschall - "It is a great satisfaction that at a crucial time for the company, we have succeeded in entering into the first major foreign agreement. Denmark will continue to be an important market for the next few years, but the agreement shows us that there is also great potential abroad. The agreement comes as the company now enters a new phase where the primary focus are optimizing production and sales ".





About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



