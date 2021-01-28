FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS 1



GAAP diluted EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.50 in 3Q20 and $0.45 in 4Q19

Core diluted EPS of $0.58 compared to $0.56 in 3Q20 and $0.41 in 4Q19

GAAP ROAA and ROAE were 0.18% and 2.27% in 4Q20 compared to 0.73% and 9.11% in 4Q19, respectively

Core ROAA and ROAE were 0.92% and 11.67% in 4Q20 compared to 0.67% and 8.36% in 4Q19, respectively

Record net interest income of $55.7 million, up 11.6% QoQ and 35.3% YoY, while core net interest income was $54.7, up 10.1% QoQ and 36.3% YoY

Net interest margin of 3.08%, up 8 bps QoQ and 60 bps YoY and core net interest margin of 2.97%, up 8 bps QoQ and 64 bps YoY

Average loans were $6.4 billion, up 8.0% QoQ and 11.3% YoY while average deposits of $4.7 billion improved 8.2% QoQ and 4.0% YoY

Loan pipeline remained strong at $354.6 million, up 9.3% from $324.5 million a year ago

Provision for credit losses (excluding Day 1 impact from Empire Bancorp transaction) of $2.0 million exceed net charge-offs of $0.6 million in 4Q20

NPAs of $21.1 million were down 15.0% from $24.8 million in 3Q20

Loans in forbearance declined 56.9% in 4Q20 and were 5.4% of total loans and only 3.2% of loans excluding interest only forbearance loans



UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-GS: FFIC) the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “While 2020 was an unprecedented year in many ways, I am proud of how our employees continued to serve customers and help communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It is through their efforts that our Company was able to persevere and post strong results. We achieved three consecutive quarters of record net interest income. We reduced loans in forbearance by 76% from their peak. We closed the Empire acquisition this quarter and within three weeks completed the conversion of all customers onto our systems. As we enter 2021 we are a stronger more resilient Company with greater scale, a better margin and improved mobile and lending capabilities through enhanced fintech relationships.”

Mr. Buran continued, “Our core NIM improvement of 8 bps during the quarter was driven by reducing cost of funds by 12 bps with a minimal decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets. While we see additional opportunities to reduce our cost of deposits with $342 million of CDs maturing in 1Q21 with a weighted average rate of 1.23% compared to a current one year CD rate of 0.55%, pricing on new loans has shifted lower. Loan growth rebounded this quarter, rising 4% year over year and 5% (annualized) from third quarter, excluding the Empire transaction. We reported fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.11, which included various charges from the Empire transaction, our previously announced balance sheet restructuring, and other adjustments totaling $0.47 per share. Adjusting for these items, core fourth quarter EPS was $0.58, up 42% year over year. The Empire integration is proceeding consistent with our expectations and we are on track to achieve our 20% earnings accretion target for 2021.”

“We continue to actively monitor our credit portfolio and work with our customers during these difficult times. We remain comfortable with our credit exposure given the loan to value of 38% on our real estate dependent loans and the fact that 41% of our loans on forbearance have already begun to pay interest and escrow. Loans in forbearance fell 57% to $364 million in the fourth quarter from $846 million in 3Q20 and the loans that exited forbearance are performing in line with expectations. Criticized and classified assets rose $29 million as the Empire acquisition added $15 million. We continue to actively monitor our portfolio and work with customers during these difficult times. Flushing Bank has a history of superior credit quality through many cycles and losses have never been more than 64 bps. We do not see a reason why this would change in this economic cycle.”

“We are an active participant in the second offering of the PPP program through our continued partnership with a fintech company. From January 19th through January 22, 2021, we processed 434 applications totaling $115 million. We remain committed to helping our customers in this difficult period.”

Mr. Buran concluded, “While 2020 was a challenging year for our customers, communities and employees, it also was a significant period for the Company as we upgraded our mobile banking capabilities in March, closed the Empire transaction on October 31st, and completed the systems conversion while adopting to a new work environment. I am pleased with how we performed on our strategic objectives and look forward to 2021.”

Summary of Strategic Objectives

Manage cost of funds and continue to improve funding mix

Resume historical loan growth while achieving appropriate risk adjusted returns

Enhance core earnings power by improving scalability and efficiency

Manage credit risk

Remain well capitalized



Earnings Summary:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for 4Q20 was $55.7 million, an increase 35.3% YoY and 11.6% QoQ (Empire contributed $4.2 million to growth).

Net interest margin of 3.08%, increased 60 bps YoY and 8 bps QoQ Net purchase accounting accretion was not meaningful in 4Q20 and is expected to add less than $1 million to net interest income in 1Q21

Yield on average interest-earning assets of 3.82%, decreased 39 bps YoY, and 2 bps QoQ

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 0.86%, decreased 110 bps YoY and 12 bps QoQ, driven primarily by the decline in the costs of deposits to 0.47% in 4Q20, down 124 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ

Average interest-earning assets of $7.2 billion, increased 8.5% in both YoY and QoQ largely from Empire

Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20, $1.7 million (11 bps) in 3Q20 and $2.4 million (15 bps) in 4Q19. Excluding these items, the net interest margin was 2.97% in 4Q20, an increase of 64 bps YoY and 8 bps QoQ

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.9 million in 4Q20, compared to $2.5 million in 3Q20 and $(0.3) million in 4Q19.

4Q20 provision for credit losses was driven by $1.8 million of Day 1 impact of the Empire transaction ($0.05 per share, net of tax) in addition to required provision of $2.0 million resulting from the economic environment

Net charge-offs of $0.6 million in 4Q20 and $0.8 million in 3Q20 were significantly below quarterly provisions for credit losses

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for 4Q20 was $(1.2) million compared to $1.4 million in 3Q20 and $5.0 million in 4Q19.

Non-interest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(4.1) million ($(0.11) per share, net of tax) in 4Q20, $(2.2) million ($(0.06) per share, net of tax) in 3Q20 and $0.8 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 4Q19, respectively

Losses on the sale of investment securities with a par value of $89.5 million were $0.6 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 4Q20

Life insurance proceeds were $419,000 ($0.01 per share) in 4Q19

Absent all above items, non-interest income was $3.6 million in 4Q20, down 6.7% YoY and flat QoQ

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 4Q20 was $46.8 million, compared to $30.0 million in 3Q20 and $29.6 million in 4Q19.

4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax). 3Q20 non-interest expense includes $0.4 million of merger charges ($0.01 per share, net of tax) while 4Q19 includes $1.1 million of merger charges ($0.03 per share, net of tax)

Excluding the above items, core operating expenses were $33.5 million, up 17.4% YoY and 13.4% QoQ; Empire contributed $1.7 million

The ratio of core operating expense to average assets was 1.74% in 4Q20, 1.67% in 3Q20 and 1.62% in 4Q19

Excluding the notable items in net interest income, non-interest income and non-interest expense, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.6% in 4Q20 compared to 55.4% in 3Q20 and 65.0% in 4Q19

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $0.4 million in 4Q20, versus $4.5 million in 3Q20 and $4.0 million in 4Q19.

Pre-tax income declined to $3.9 million in 4Q20 compared to $18.8 million in 3Q20 and $16.9 million in 4Q19

The effective tax rates were 10.8% in 4Q20, 23.9% in 3Q20, and 23.4% in 4Q19

Financial Condition Summary:

Loans:

Net loans held for investment were $6.7 billion reflecting an increase of 15.8% (3.9% excluding Empire) from December 31, 2019, as we continue to focus on the origination of full banking relationship loans through C&I loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate

SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans were $151.9 million in 4Q20 compared to $111.6 million in 3Q20, with the increase largely due to Empire

Loan closings of commercial business loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate totaled $290.5 million for 4Q20, or 91.9% of loan production

Loan pipeline was $354.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $324.5 million a year ago

The following table shows the weighted average rate received from loan closings for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Loan type 2020 2020 2019 Mortgage loans 3.47 % 3.56 % 3.97 % Non-mortgage loans 3.37 % 2.81 % 4.68 % Total loans 3.41 % 3.16 % 4.19 % Excluding PPP loans 3.41 % 3.45 % 4.19 %

Credit Quality:

Non-performing loans totaled $21.1 million, an increase of $7.8 million ($0.6 million from Empire), or 58.9%, from $13.3 million at December 31, 2019, but down $3.7 million QoQ

Non-performing assets totaled $21.1 million, an increase of $7.6 million ($0.6 million from Empire), or 56.0%, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2019, but down $3.7 million QoQ

Criticized and classified assets totaled $71.6 million compared to $38.0 million at December 31, 2019; increase in criticized and classified assets was largely due to $14.6 million from Empire and $7.7 million from one CRE relationship

Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $15.7 million versus $6.5 million at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by one hotel loan

Active COVID-19 forbearances at December 31, 2020 totaled 134 loans with a principal balance of $364.4 million at the time of modification, a decrease from the peak of $1.5 billion; total deferment of $23.6 million in principal, interest and escrow; of the total forbearance loans, approximately 40% are making interest payments

Over 86% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate

The loan-to-value ratio on portfolio of real estate dependent loans as of December 31, 2020 totaled 38.0%

Allowance for credit losses were 0.67% of loans in 4Q20 compared to 0.38% a year ago; Empire had a minimal impact on this ratio

Capital Management:

Book value per common share was $20.11 at December 31, 2020, compared to $20.59 at December 31, 2019 and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $19.45 at December 31, 2020, compared to $20.02 at December 31, 2019

The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share in 4Q20 and did not repurchase any shares in the quarter; up to 284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.52% in 4Q20 compared to 8.05% a year ago

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

The leverage ratio was 8.38% in 4Q20 versus 8.73% in 4Q19



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 66,120 $ 60,367 $ 64,316 $ 248,153 $ 251,744 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 2,813 3,525 5,528 15,776 25,535 Dividends 8 9 17 43 73 Other interest income 30 13 318 355 1,604 Total interest and dividend income 68,971 63,914 70,179 264,327 278,956 Interest Expense Deposits 6,470 7,093 21,517 42,312 88,057 Other interest expense 6,769 6,897 7,483 26,816 28,959 Total interest expense 13,239 13,990 29,000 69,128 117,016 Net Interest Income 55,732 49,924 41,179 195,199 161,940 Provision for credit losses 3,862 2,470 (318 ) 23,129 2,811 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 51,870 47,454 41,497 172,070 159,129 Non-interest Income Banking services fee income 1,442 1,316 844 4,500 3,723 Net loss on sale of securities (610 ) — — (701 ) (15 ) Net gain on sale of loans 6 — 489 48 870 Net gain on sale of assets — — — — 770 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (4,129 ) (2,225 ) 807 (2,142 ) (5,353 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 734 874 1,026 3,453 3,589 Life insurance proceeds — — 419 659 462 Bank owned life insurance 1,016 923 984 3,814 3,534 Other income 360 463 469 1,412 1,891 Total non-interest income (loss) (1,181 ) 1,351 5,038 11,043 9,471 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,089 17,335 17,470 74,228 67,765 Occupancy and equipment 3,446 3,021 2,950 12,134 11,328 Professional services 2,463 2,064 2,120 9,374 8,358 FDIC deposit insurance 562 727 306 2,676 869 Data processing 3,411 1,668 1,476 8,586 5,878 Depreciation and amortization 1,579 1,542 1,476 6,212 5,930 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 95 240 59 216 204 Net loss from sales of real estate owned — 5 — 36 — Prepayment Penalty on Borrowings 7,834 — — 7,834 — Other operating expenses 5,332 3,383 3,790 16,635 14,937 Total non-interest expense 46,811 29,985 29,647 137,931 115,269 Income Before Income Taxes 3,878 18,820 16,888 45,182 53,331 Provision for Income Taxes Federal 533 3,359 3,058 9,188 10,439 State and local (116 ) 1,130 899 1,320 1,613 Total taxes 417 4,489 3,957 10,508 12,052 Net Income $ 3,461 $ 14,331 $ 12,931 $ 34,674 $ 41,279 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 1.18 $ 1.44 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 1.18 $ 1.44 Dividends per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.84 $ 0.84





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 157,388 $ 75,560 $ 49,787 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,914 7,919 7,934 Other securities 49,918 50,252 50,954 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 404,460 386,235 523,849 Other securities 243,514 234,721 248,651 Loans: Multi-family residential 2,533,952 2,252,757 2,238,591 Commercial real estate 1,754,754 1,636,659 1,582,008 One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 602,981 585,159 592,471 One-to-four family ― residential 245,211 191,011 188,216 Co-operative apartments 8,051 8,132 8,663 Construction 83,322 63,567 67,754 Small Business Administration 167,376 124,649 14,445 Taxi medallion 2,757 2,317 3,309 Commercial business and other 1,303,225 1,063,429 1,061,478 Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees 3,045 13,718 15,271 Allowance for loan losses (45,153 ) (38,343 ) (21,751 ) Net loans 6,659,521 5,903,055 5,750,455 Interest and dividends receivable 44,041 36,068 25,722 Bank premises and equipment, net 28,179 25,766 28,676 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 43,439 57,119 56,921 Bank owned life insurance 181,710 158,701 157,713 Goodwill 17,636 16,127 16,127 Other real estate owned, net — — 239 Core deposit intangibles 3,172 — — Right of use asset 50,743 42,326 41,254 Other assets 84,759 69,207 59,494 Total assets $ 7,976,394 $ 7,063,056 $ 7,017,776 LIABILITIES Due to depositors: Non-interest bearing $ 778,672 $ 607,954 $ 435,072 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,138,361 1,051,644 1,437,890 Savings accounts 168,183 160,294 191,485 Money market accounts 1,682,345 1,381,552 1,592,011 NOW accounts 2,323,172 1,704,915 1,365,591 Total deposits 6,090,733 4,906,359 5,022,049 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 45,622 57,136 44,375 Borrowed funds 1,020,895 1,323,975 1,237,231 Operating lease liability 59,100 49,737 49,367 Other liabilities 141,047 139,443 85,082 Total liabilities 7,357,397 6,476,650 6,438,104 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) — — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,087,623 shares issued at December 31, 2020, and 31,530,595 shares issued each at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 30,775,854 shares, 28,218,427 shares and 28,157,206 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 341 315 315 Additional paid-in capital 261,533 227,877 226,691 Treasury stock (3,311,769 shares, 3,312,168 shares and 3,373,389 shares at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) (69,400 ) (69,409 ) (71,487 ) Retained earnings 442,789 445,931 433,960 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (16,266 ) (18,308 ) (9,807 ) Total stockholders' equity 618,997 586,406 579,672 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,976,394 $ 7,063,056 $ 7,017,776





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 1.18 $ 1.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 1.18 $ 1.44 Average number of shares outstanding for: Basic earnings per common share computation 30,602,974 28,873,606 28,723,077 29,301,495 28,709,106 Diluted earnings per common share computation 30,602,974 28,873,606 28,723,077 29,301,495 28,709,109 Shares outstanding 30,775,854 28,218,427 28,157,206 30,775,854 28,157,206 Book value per common share (1) $ 20.11 $ 20.78 $ 20.59 $ 20.11 $ 20.59 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 19.45 $ 20.22 $ 20.02 $ 19.45 $ 20.02 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 618,997 $ 586,406 $ 579,672 $ 618,997 $ 579,672 Tangible stockholders' equity 598,476 570,571 563,837 598,476 563,837 Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,375,516 $ 5,904,051 $ 5,726,635 $ 6,005,947 $ 5,621,033 Total interest-earning assets 7,243,472 6,675,896 6,677,325 6,862,798 6,582,473 Total assets 7,705,407 7,083,028 7,057,094 7,276,022 6,947,881 Total due to depositors 4,708,760 4,353,560 4,527,645 4,509,206 4,535,292 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,169,574 5,731,899 5,912,284 5,941,594 5,856,953 Stockholders' equity 609,463 576,512 567,461 580,067 561,289 Performance Ratios (3) Return on average assets 0.18 % 0.81 % 0.73 % 0.48 % 0.59 % Return on average equity 2.27 9.94 9.11 5.98 7.35 Yield on average interest-earning assets (4) 3.82 3.84 4.21 3.86 4.25 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.86 0.98 1.96 1.16 2.00 Cost of funds 0.77 0.89 1.83 1.06 1.87 Net interest rate spread during period (4) 2.96 2.86 2.25 2.70 2.25 Net interest margin (4) 3.08 3.00 2.48 2.85 2.47 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.43 1.69 1.68 1.90 1.66 Efficiency ratio (5) 57.56 55.37 65.00 58.69 63.89 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.12 X 1.16 X 1.13 X





(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(4) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(5) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding accelerated employee benefits upon officer’s death, merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale of securities and fair value adjustments). Additionally, it excludes purchase accounting adjustments.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

At or for the year At or for the year ended ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Financial Corporation): Tier 1 capital $ 662,987 $ 615,500 Common equity Tier 1 capital 621,247 572,651 Total risk-based capital 794,034 712,251 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.38 % 8.73 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 9.87 10.95 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 10.54 11.77 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 12.62 13.62 Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Bank only): Tier 1 capital $ 733,010 $ 680,749 Common equity Tier 1 capital 733,010 680,749 Total risk-based capital 773,807 702,500 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 9.27 % 9.65 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 11.64 13.02 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.64 13.02 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 12.29 13.43 Capital ratios: Average equity to average assets 7.97 % 8.08 % Equity to total assets 7.76 8.26 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.52 8.05 Asset quality: Non-accrual loans (2) $ 18,325 $ 12,813 Non-performing loans 21,073 13,258 Non-performing assets 21,108 13,532 Net charge-offs 3,639 2,005 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.31 % 0.23 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.26 0.19 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.67 0.38 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 213.91 160.73 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 214.27 164.05 Full-service customer facilities 25 20





(1) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(2) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 5,010,097 $ 53,777 4.29 % $ 4,721,742 $ 49,814 4.22 % $ 4,628,854 $ 51,927 4.49 % Other loans, net 1,365,419 12,343 3.62 1,182,309 10,553 3.57 1,097,781 12,389 4.51 Total loans, net (1) (2) 6,375,516 66,120 4.15 5,904,051 60,367 4.09 5,726,635 64,316 4.49 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 413,875 1,435 1.39 413,902 1,928 1.86 555,023 3,230 2.33 Other securities 266,663 957 1.44 243,754 1,166 1.91 244,075 1,774 2.91 Total taxable securities 680,538 2,392 1.41 657,656 3,094 1.88 799,098 5,004 2.50 Tax-exempt securities: (3) Other securities 50,768 543 4.28 51,652 557 4.31 63,825 685 4.29 Total tax-exempt securities 50,768 543 4.28 51,652 557 4.31 63,825 685 4.29 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 136,650 30 0.09 62,537 13 0.08 87,767 318 1.45 Total interest-earning assets 7,243,472 69,085 3.82 6,675,896 64,031 3.84 6,677,325 70,323 4.21 Other assets 461,935 407,132 379,769 Total assets $ 7,705,407 $ 7,083,028 $ 7,057,094 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 163,382 75 0.18 $ 160,100 65 0.16 $ 192,818 325 0.67 NOW accounts 1,924,840 1,320 0.27 1,625,109 1,242 0.31 1,362,151 5,227 1.53 Money market accounts 1,507,245 2,010 0.53 1,461,996 2,108 0.58 1,456,676 7,165 1.97 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,113,293 3,065 1.10 1,106,355 3,700 1.34 1,516,000 8,752 2.31 Total due to depositors 4,708,760 6,470 0.55 4,353,560 7,115 0.65 4,527,645 21,469 1.90 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 75,005 — — 55,868 (22 ) (0.16 ) 74,751 48 0.26 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,783,765 6,470 0.54 4,409,428 7,093 0.64 4,602,396 21,517 1.87 Borrowings 1,385,809 6,769 1.95 1,322,471 6,897 2.09 1,309,888 7,483 2.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,169,574 13,239 0.86 5,731,899 13,990 0.98 5,912,284 29,000 1.96 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 731,170 589,674 435,241 Other liabilities 195,200 184,943 142,108 Total liabilities 7,095,944 6,506,516 6,489,633 Equity 609,463 576,512 567,461 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,705,407 $ 7,083,028 $ 7,057,094 Net interest income / net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3) $ 55,846 2.96 % $ 50,041 2.86 % $ 41,323 2.25 % Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 1,073,898 3.08 % $ 943,997 3.00 % $ 765,041 2.48 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.13 X





(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.9 million, $0.8 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2) Loan interest income includes net gains from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $1.0 million, $0.2 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented totaling $0.1 million in each period. Additionally, net interest income includes purchase accounting adjustments from Empire transaction for the three months ended December 31, 2020.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 4,798,232 $ 202,722 4.22 % $ 4,609,439 $ 203,440 4.41 % Other loans, net 1,207,715 45,431 3.76 1,011,594 48,304 4.78 Total loans, net (1) (2) 6,005,947 248,153 4.13 5,621,033 251,744 4.48 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 450,065 8,730 1.94 572,223 15,468 2.70 Other securities 249,533 5,178 2.08 243,324 8,102 3.33 Total taxable securities 699,598 13,908 1.99 815,547 23,570 2.89 Tax-exempt securities: (3) Other securities 56,530 2,419 4.28 60,971 2,580 4.23 Total tax-exempt securities 56,530 2,419 4.28 60,971 2,580 4.23 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 100,723 355 0.35 84,922 1,604 1.89 Total interest-earning assets 6,862,798 264,835 3.86 6,582,473 279,498 4.25 Other assets 413,224 365,408 Total assets $ 7,276,022 $ 6,947,881 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 176,443 495 0.28 $ 198,374 1,378 0.69 NOW accounts 1,603,402 9,309 0.58 1,434,440 23,553 1.64 Money market accounts 1,561,496 14,368 0.92 1,370,038 27,819 2.03 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,167,865 18,096 1.55 1,532,440 35,078 2.29 Total due to depositors 4,509,206 42,268 0.94 4,535,292 87,828 1.94 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 70,829 44 0.06 70,209 229 0.33 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,580,035 42,312 0.92 4,605,501 88,057 1.91 Borrowings 1,361,559 26,816 1.97 1,251,452 28,959 2.31 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,941,594 69,128 1.16 5,856,953 117,016 2.00 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 583,235 407,450 Other liabilities 171,126 122,189 Total liabilities 6,695,955 6,386,592 Equity 580,067 561,289 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,276,022 $ 6,947,881 Net interest income / net interest rate spread

(tax equivalent) (3) $ 195,707 2.70 % $ 162,482 2.25 % Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 921,204 2.85 % $ 725,520 2.47 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.16 X 1.12 X

(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $2.3 million and $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $1.2 million and $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented totaling $0.5 million for each of the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Additionally, net interest income includes purchase accounting adjustments from Empire transaction for the year ended December 31, 2020.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

December 2020 vs. December 2020 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, September 2020 December 31, December 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 % Change 2019 % Change Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 778,672 $ 607,954 $ 581,881 $ 489,198 28.1 % $ 435,072 79.0 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 1,138,361 1,051,644 1,135,977 1,172,381 8.2 % 1,437,890 (20.8 ) % Savings accounts 168,183 160,294 184,895 192,192 4.9 % 191,485 (12.2 ) % Money market accounts 1,682,345 1,381,552 1,474,880 1,597,109 21.8 % 1,592,011 5.7 % NOW accounts 2,323,172 1,704,915 1,672,241 1,377,555 36.3 % 1,365,591 70.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,312,061 4,298,405 4,467,993 4,339,237 23.6 % 4,586,977 15.8 % Total deposits $ 6,090,733 $ 4,906,359 $ 5,049,874 $ 4,828,435 24.1 % $ 5,022,049 21.3 %





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Multi-family residential $ 52,024 $ 33,733 $ 104,310 $ 212,729 $ 247,607 Commercial real estate 57,634 26,644 55,047 191,852 178,336 One-to-four family – mixed-use property 9,692 3,867 18,653 35,131 66,128 One-to-four family – residential 8,422 2,296 5,833 21,805 25,024 Co-operative apartments — — — 704 2,117 Construction 6,869 5,420 3,542 21,859 33,919 Small Business Administration (1) 598 18,456 721 112,352 3,426 Commercial business and other 180,830 65,160 81,630 407,725 605,743 Total $ 316,069 $ 155,576 $ 269,736 $ 1,004,157 $ 1,162,300

(1) Includes $18.4 million of PPP closings for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Includes $111.6 million of PPP closings for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Loan Composition

December 2020 vs. December 2020 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, September 2020 December 31, December 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 % Change 2019 % Change Loans held for investment: Multi-family residential $ 2,533,952 $ 2,252,757 $ 2,285,555 $ 2,272,343 12.5 % $ 2,238,591 13.2 % Commercial real estate 1,754,754 1,636,659 1,646,085 1,664,934 7.2 % 1,582,008 10.9 % One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 602,981 585,159 591,347 592,109 3.0 % 592,471 1.8 % One-to-four family ― residential 245,211 191,011 184,741 189,774 28.4 % 188,216 30.3 % Co-operative apartments 8,051 8,132 8,423 8,493 (1.0 ) % 8,663 (7.1 ) % Construction 83,322 63,567 69,433 66,727 31.1 % 67,754 23.0 % Small Business Administration (1) 167,376 124,649 106,813 14,076 34.3 % 14,445 1,058.7 % Taxi medallion 2,757 2,317 3,269 3,281 19.0 % 3,309 (16.7 ) % Commercial business and other 1,303,225 1,063,429 1,073,623 1,104,967 22.5 % 1,061,478 22.8 % Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2) 3,045 13,718 13,986 15,384 (77.8 ) % 15,271 (80.1 ) % Allowance for loan losses (45,153 ) (38,343 ) (36,710 ) (28,098 ) 17.8 % (21,751 ) 107.6 % Net loans $ 6,659,521 $ 5,903,055 $ 5,946,565 $ 5,903,990 12.8 % $ 5,750,455 15.8 %

(1) Includes $151.9 million, $111.6 million and $93.2 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(2) Includes $11.3 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp.

Net Loans Activity

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Loans originated and purchased $ 316,069 $ 155,576 $ 233,797 $ 298,715 $ 269,736 Loans Acquired from Empire Merger 685,404 — — — — Principal reductions (226,772 ) (196,221 ) (180,182 ) (137,189 ) (255,977 ) Loans sold — — — (498 ) (7,129 ) Loan charge-offs (752 ) (964 ) (1,030 ) (1,259 ) (95 ) Foreclosures — — — — — Net change in deferred fees and costs (10,673 ) (268 ) (1,398 ) 113 (92 ) Net change in the allowance for loan losses (6,810 ) (1,633 ) (8,612 ) (6,347 ) 284 Total loan activity $ 756,466 $ (43,510 ) $ 42,575 $ 153,535 $ 6,727





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS and NET CHARGE-OFFS

(Unaudited)

Non-Performing Assets

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Multi-family residential $ 201 $ — $ — $ — $ 445 Commercial real estate 2,547 — — — — Commercial business and other — — 150 — — Total 2,748 — 150 — 445 Non-accrual Loans: Multi-family residential 2,524 2,661 3,688 2,741 2,296 Commercial real estate 1,683 2,657 2,671 8 367 One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1) 1,366 1,366 2,511 607 274 One-to-four family - residential 5,854 6,454 6,412 5,158 5,139 Small Business Administration 1,151 1,151 1,321 1,518 1,151 Taxi medallion(1) 2,317 2,218 1,757 1,761 1,641 Commercial business and other(1) 3,430 8,285 1,678 4,959 1,945 Total 18,325 24,792 20,038 16,752 12,813 Total Non-performing Loans 21,073 24,792 20,188 16,752 13,258 Other Non-performing Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure — — 208 208 239 Other asset acquired through foreclosure 35 35 35 35 35 Total 35 35 243 243 274 Total Non-performing Assets $ 21,108 $ 24,827 $ 20,431 $ 16,995 $ 13,532 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.26 % 0.35 % 0.29 % 0.23 % 0.19 % Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans 214.3 % 154.7 % 181.8 % 167.7 % 164.1 %





(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million in 4Q20 and 3Q20; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.4 million in 4Q20, $0.1 million in 3Q20, $1.5 million in 2Q20, $1.5 million in 1Q20, and $1.7 million in 4Q19, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.2 million in 4Q20 and $1.0 million in 3Q20, 2Q20, 1Q20, respectively, and $0.9 million in 4Q19.

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Multi-family residential $ (11 ) $ (14 ) $ (7 ) $ (6 ) $ (14 ) Commercial real estate — — — — (30 ) One-to-four family – mixed-use property — (60 ) 3 (78 ) 119 One-to-four family – residential (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) (3 ) Small Business Administration (3 ) (47 ) 165 (7 ) (8 ) Taxi medallion 124 951 — — — Commercial business and other 538 9 849 1,245 (98 ) Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 646 $ 837 $ 1,007 $ 1,149 $ (34 )





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FORBEARANCES DETAIL

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Forbearances (1) Backed by Mortgages (1) Balance % of Sector Balance % of Forbearances LTV Higher Risk Segments Restaurants and Catering Halls $ 20,300 23.8 % $ 18,850 92.9 % 33.6 % Hotels 119,794 62.8 119,794 100.0 56.7 Travel and Leisure 38,104 20.9 33,918 89.0 36.4 Retail Services (2) 12,046 8.4 3,169 26.3 36.9 CRE - Shopping Center 7,508 3.0 7,508 100.0 60.5 CRE - Single Tenant 8,010 5.8 8,010 100.0 37.7 CRE - Strip Mall 28,390 9.8 28,390 100.0 56.8 Transportation (2) 8,736 6.0 — — — Contractors (2) 5,198 1.5 3,353 64.5 54.2 Schools and Child Care 13,260 20.3 7,760 58.5 41.9 Subtotal $ 261,346 14.2 % $ 230,752 88.3 % 48.3 % Lower Risk Segments $ 103,072 2.1 % $ 99,339 96.4 % 37.6 % Total $ 364,418 5.4 % $ 330,091 90.6 % 44.5 %





(1) Represents dollar amount granted at modification

(2) Loans not backed by mortgages are collateralized by equipment





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is primarily due to the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income, Core Yield on Total Loans, Core Net Interest Margin and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP income before income taxes $ 3,878 $ 18,820 $ 16,888 $ 45,182 $ 53,331 Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction 1,818 — — 1,818 — Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments 4,129 2,225 (807 ) 2,142 5,353 Net loss on sale of securities 610 — — 701 15 Life insurance proceeds — — (419 ) (659 ) (462 ) Net gain on sale of assets — — — — (770 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (1,023 ) (230 ) (1,039 ) 1,185 1,678 Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death — — — — 455 Prepayment Penalty on Borrowings 7,834 — — 7,834 — Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments 80 — — 80 — Merger expense 5,349 422 1,080 6,894 1,590 Core income before taxes 22,675 21,237 15,703 65,177 61,190 Provision for income taxes for core income 4,891 5,069 3,841 15,428 13,957 Core net income $ 17,784 $ 16,168 $ 11,862 $ 49,749 $ 47,233 GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 1.18 $ 1.44 Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction, net of tax 0.05 — — 0.05 — Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax 0.11 0.06 (0.02 ) 0.06 0.14 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax 0.02 — — 0.02 — Life insurance proceeds — — (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net gain on sale of assets, net of tax — — — — (0.02 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.03 0.05 Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death, net of tax — — — — 0.01 Prepayment Penalty on Borrowings, net of tax 0.20 — — 0.20 — Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax — — — — — Merger expense, net of tax 0.14 0.01 0.03 0.18 0.04 Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.41 $ 1.70 $ 1.65 Core net income, as calculated above $ 17,784 $ 16,168 $ 11,862 $ 49,749 $ 47,233 Average assets 7,705,407 7,083,028 7,057,094 7,276,022 6,947,881 Average equity 609,463 576,512 567,461 580,067 561,289 Core return on average assets(2) 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.68 % Core return on average equity(2) 11.67 % 11.22 % 8.36 % 8.58 % 8.42 %





(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.







FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION

PRE-TAX NET REVENUE

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 55,732 $ 49,924 $ 41,179 $ 195,199 $ 161,940 Non-interest income (1,181 ) 1,351 5,038 11,043 9,471 Non-interest expense (46,811 ) (29,985 ) (29,647 ) (137,931 ) (115,269 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue (1) $ 7,740 $ 21,290 $ 16,570 $ 68,311 $ 56,142

(1) Includes non-cash net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments totaling ($3.1) million, ($2.0) million and $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively and ($3.3) million and ($7.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

To CORE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net interest income $ 55,732 $ 49,924 $ 41,179 $ 195,199 $ 161,940 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (1,023 ) (230 ) (1,039 ) 1,185 1,678 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (11 ) — — (11 ) — Core net interest income $ 54,698 $ 49,694 $ 40,140 $ 196,373 $ 163,618 GAAP interest income on total loans, net $ 66,120 $ 60,367 $ 64,316 $ 248,153 $ 251,744 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (1,023 ) (230 ) (1,039 ) 1,185 1,678 Prepayment penalties received on loans (857 ) (1,357 ) (926 ) (3,669 ) (4,548 ) Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (236 ) (86 ) (428 ) (832 ) (1,953 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (356 ) — — (356 ) — Core interest income on total loans, net $ 63,648 $ 58,694 $ 61,923 $ 244,481 $ 246,921 Average total loans, net (1) $ 6,379,429 $ 5,904,051 $ 5,726,635 $ 6,007,857 $ 5,621,033 Core yield on total loans 3.99 % 3.98 % 4.33 % 4.07 % 4.39 % Net interest income tax equivalent $ 55,846 $ 50,041 $ 41,323 $ 195,707 $ 162,482 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (1,023 ) (230 ) (1,039 ) 1,185 1,678 Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities (857 ) (1,432 ) (926 ) (3,744 ) (4,548 ) Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (236 ) (86 ) (428 ) (832 ) (1,953 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (11 ) — — (11 ) Net interest income used in calculation of Core net interest margin $ 53,719 $ 48,293 $ 38,930 $ 192,305 $ 157,659 Total average interest-earning assets (1) $ 7,245,147 $ 6,675,896 $ 6,677,325 $ 6,864,145 $ 6,582,473 Core net interest margin 2.97 % 2.89 % 2.33 % 2.80 % 2.40 %





(1) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for three months and year ended December 31, 2020.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’

COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Total Equity $ 618,997 $ 586,406 $ 579,672 Less: Goodwill (17,636 ) (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Core deposit Intangibles (3,172 ) — — Intangible deferred tax liabilities 287 292 292 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity $ 598,476 $ 570,571 $ 563,837 Total Assets $ 7,976,394 $ 7,063,056 $ 7,017,776 Less: Goodwill (17,636 ) (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Core deposit Intangibles (3,172 ) — — Intangible deferred tax liabilities 287 292 292 Tangible Assets $ 7,955,873 $ 7,047,221 $ 7,001,941 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.52 % 8.10 % 8.05 %

