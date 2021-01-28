SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.10 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $35.3 million, or $0.59 per average diluted common share, compared to $40.5 million, or $0.84 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. All results are unaudited.

“We generated solid earnings, for the full year of 2020, fueled by a year-over-year increase in net interest income, total deposits, and gains on sales of SBA loans,” said Mr. Keith Wilton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our results in the midst of this challenging economic environment are a testament to our resilient bankers, our customers and our communities. Our participation in the initial rounds of the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), helped meet the financial needs of our customers who were significantly impacted by the pandemic and we are actively participating in this newest round of PPP funding.”

“Credit quality improved with nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) declining (20%) year-over-year and (23%) on a linked quarter basis, to $7.9 million at year end,” said Mr. Wilton. “In fact, we released $1.3 million of our provision for credit losses on loans largely due to recoveries of previously charged off accounts and the successful resolution of a nonperforming credit resulting in the release of specific reserves. This brings our allowance for credits losses on loans (“ACLL”) to total loans to 1.70%, and the ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, to 1.91% at December 31, 2020. Further, capital and liquidity positions remain strong with a total risk-based capital ratio and leverage for the Company (consolidated) at 16.5% and 9.1% respectively, and 15.8% and 9.5% respectively, for the Bank, at December 31, 2020,” added Mr. Wilton.

“During the fourth quarter of 2020, we completed the final touches to our new San Jose corporate headquarters at 224 Airport Parkway and finalized the move of our San Mateo branch and administrative offices to newly renovated facilities,” commented Mr. Wilton. “These combined facilities represent over 50% of the Company’s office footprint and include modifications and upgrades to meet enhanced energy saving requirements, further representing our Company’s commitment to lowering our carbon footprint.”

“The past year presented many challenges to members of the communities we serve. During 2020, we were proud of our employees who volunteered their time to many local organizations that assist minority, disenfranchised and underrepresented groups in our community, and we congratulate them for their service. In addition, we are proud of our Company’s continued ability to provide grants and sponsorships to support these community groups,” said Mr. Wilton.

In response to two economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in the first half of the 2020, Heritage Bank of Commerce funded 1,105 PPP loans, with total principal balances of $333.4 million. Through 2020, PPP loan payoffs totaled $9.1 million while SBA loan forgiveness totaled $33.7 million and the Bank ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $290.7 million in outstanding PPP loan balances. These loans generated $2.2 million in interest income and $3.9 million in net deferred fee revenue during 2020. At December 31, 2020, total loans included remaining deferred fees on PPP loans of ($6.8) million and deferred costs of $783,000.

On April 7, 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus. The statement describes accounting for COVID-19-related loan modifications, including clarifying the interaction between current accounting rules and the temporary relief provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES Act”). The Bank made accommodations for initial payment deferrals for a number of customers of up to 90 days, generally, with the potential, upon application, of an additional 90 days of payment deferral (180 days maximum). The Bank also waived all normal applicable fees. As well, most of the deferrals we originally granted have returned to regular payments. The following table shows the deferments at December 31, 2020 by category:

   Underlying Collateral  
          
NON-SBA LOANS  Business  Real    
(in $000’s, unaudited)  Assets  Estate  Total
          
Initial Deferments(1) $- $1,573 $1,573
2nd Deferments(2)  295  684  979
Total $295 $2,257 $2,552
          
(1) Initial deferments were generally for 3 months         
(2) 2nd deferments were for an additional 3 months         

In addition to its portfolio of SBA PPP loans, the Bank also has a portfolio of SBA 7(a) loans totaling $48.9 million as of January 15, 2021. As part of the SBA’s Coronavirus debt relief efforts, beginning in April of 2020, the SBA commenced a six-month program to cover payments of principal, interest and any associated fees for these borrowers, which largely ended with the September payment. The following table reflects the status of these SBA 7(a) loans as of January 15, 2021:

SBA 7(a) LOANS    Number
(in $000’s, unaudited)  Balance of Loans
SBA 7(a) loans that borrowers made payments     
by January 15, 2021 $41,994 234
Payments Not Made / NSF / Returned  1,032 12
Due dates later in January  85 2
New loans / No payment due  3,267 4
CARES Payments  2,062 9
Request for Deferral  448 5
Total Portfolio $48,888 266

The CARES Act was recently amended to include $3.5 billion of extended debt relief payments for SBA borrowers. The program will initially provide for 3 payments of principal and interest to a maximum of $9,000 per month under various criteria and then an additional 5 payments for borrowers considered “underserved” as defined in the amended legislation.

Credit Quality and Performance

At December 31, 2020, NPAs declined by $1.9 million, or (20%), to $7.9 million, compared to $9.8 million at December 31, 2019, and decreased by $2.4 million, or (23%) from $10.3 million at September 30, 2020. Classified assets increased to $34.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $32.6 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $33.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2020.

The Company continues to monitor portfolio loans made to commercial customers with businesses in higher risk sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the percentage of loans identified as higher risk to total loans increased slightly compared to the third quarter of 2020. The following table provides a breakdown of such loans as a percentage of total loans for the periods indicated:

  % of Total % of Total  % of Total  % of Total 
  Loans at Loans at  Loans at  Loans at 
HIGHER RISK SECTORS (unaudited) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020  June 30, 2020  March 31, 2020 
Health care and social assistance:           
Offices of dentists 2.01%1.86% 1.79% 1.63%
Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists) 0.81%0.74% 0.76% 0.70%
Other community housing services 0.28%0.27% 0.27% 0.11%
All others 2.15%2.15% 2.21% 1.84%
Total health care and social assistance 5.25%5.02% 5.03% 4.28%
Retail trade:           
Gasoline stations with convenience stores 2.16%1.97% 1.90% 1.98%
All others 2.34%2.44% 2.44% 2.18%
Total retail trade 4.50%4.41% 4.34% 4.16%
Accommodation and food services:           
Full-service restaurants 1.30%1.40% 1.38% 0.86%
Limited-service restaurants 0.57%0.74% 0.79% 0.63%
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 0.95%0.92% 0.89% 0.94%
All others 0.68%0.68% 0.70% 0.52%
Total accommodation and food services 3.50%3.74% 3.76% 2.95%
Educational services:           
Elementary and secondary schools 0.58%0.57% 0.65% 0.15%
Education support services 0.45%0.43% 0.40% 0.15%
All others 0.19%0.17% 0.24% 0.17%
Total educational services 1.22%1.17% 1.29% 0.47%
Arts, entertainment, and recreation 1.34%1.27% 1.26% 1.09%
Purchased participations in micro loan portfolio 0.60%0.68% 0.80% 0.95%
Total higher risk sectors 16.41%16.29% 16.48% 13.90%

The increase in higher risk sector loans in the last three quarters of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2020, was primarily due to the addition of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company’s and the Bank’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2020.

Our liquidity position refers to our ability to maintain cash flows sufficient to fund operations, meet all of our obligations and commitments, and accommodate unexpected sudden changes in balances of loans and deposits in a timely manner. At various times the Company requires funds to meet short term cash requirements brought about by loan growth or deposit outflows, the purchase of assets, or liability repayments. An integral part of the Company’s ability to manage its liquidity position appropriately is the Company’s large base of core deposits, which are generated by offering traditional banking services in its service area and which have historically been a stable source of funds. To manage liquidity needs properly, cash inflows must be timed to coincide with anticipated outflows or sufficient liquidity resources must be available to meet varying demands. At December 31, 2020, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $1.13 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $781.6 million in available borrowing capacity from sources including the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (“FRB”), Federal funds facilities with several financial institutions, and a line of credit with a correspondent bank. The Company also had $498.5 million (at fair market value) in unpledged securities available at December 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 66.91% at December 31, 2020, compared to 74.20% at December 31, 2019, and decreased from 69.32% at September 30, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality
(as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $0.19 for the third quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.84 for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Return on average tangible assets 1.02% 1.02% 0.57% 0.83% 1.25%
Return on average tangible equity 11.75% 11.41% 5.96% 9.04% 13.09%
  • Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, decreased (13%) to $34.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $39.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate, and yield on investment securities and overnight funds. Net interest income remained flat for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $34.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased 8% to $141.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $131.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans resulting from the Presidio Bank (“Presidio”) merger, additional interest and fee income from PPP loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from our merger with Presidio, partially offset by decreases in the prime rate, and decreases in the yield on investment securities and overnight funds.

    • The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 100 basis points to 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020, from 4.15% for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The FTE net interest margin contracted 9 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by an increase in the average yield on loans and a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

    • For the year ended December 31, 2020, the FTE net interest margin contracted 78 basis points to 3.50%, compared to 4.28% for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 5.76% for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield in the prime rate, new average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $2,256,944  $26,348 4.64%$2,353,871  $30,786 5.19%
SBA PPP loans  313,335   787 1.00%     N/A 
PPP fees, net     1,935 2.46%     N/A 
Bay View Funding factored receivables  50,720   2,856 22.40% 45,045   2,888 25.44%
Purchased residential mortgages  24,955   118 1.88% 33,867   237 2.78%
Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans  20,854   176 3.36% 28,407   238 3.32%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (12,017)  687 0.12% (15,089)  1,338 0.23%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $2,654,791  $32,907 4.93%$2,446,101  $35,487 5.76%


 The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 4.86% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher fees from PPP loans and a higher average balance of Bay View Funding factored receivables, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.


  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $2,256,944  $26,348 4.64%$2,266,227  $26,508 4.65%
SBA PPP loans  313,335   787 1.00% 324,518   816 1.00%
PPP fees, net     1,935 2.46%    1,305 1.60%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  50,720   2,856 22.40% 40,300   2,431 24.00%
Purchased residential mortgages  24,955   118 1.88% 29,399   180 2.44%
Purchased CRE loans  20,854   176 3.36% 22,603   195 3.43%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (12,017)  687 0.12% (13,353)  1,200 0.21%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $2,654,791  $32,907 4.93%$2,669,694  $32,635 4.86%


 The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.06% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 5.86% for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans and new average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by higher PPP loan fees and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.


  For the Year Ended  For the Year Ended  
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $2,327,624  $110,652 4.75%$1,890,079  $100,380 5.31%
SBA PPP loans  218,391   2,185 1.00%     N/A 
PPP fees, net     3,877 1.78%     N/A 
Bay View Funding factored receivables  45,765   10,727 23.44% 46,710   11,688 25.02%
Purchased residential mortgages  29,648   725 2.45% 35,343   951 2.69%
Purchased CRE loans  24,072   831 3.45% 30,936   1,107 3.58%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (14,005)  4,172 0.18% (8,151)  2,682 0.14%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $2,631,495  $133,169 5.06%$1,994,917  $116,808 5.86%


 In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio loan portfolio was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $12.1 million at December 31, 2020.
   
The average cost of total deposits was 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.16% for the third quarter of 2020. The average cost of total deposits was 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.29% for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  
There was a credit of $1.3 million to the provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a $3.2 million provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019, and a $197,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2020. There was a $13.2 million provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to an $846,000 provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019. 
  
 The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorated economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. The three loan classes where the largest increases in reserves were recorded under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") loss rate methodology were investor-owned CRE, land and construction, and commercial and industrial (“C&I”). Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.
   
Total noninterest income was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts. Total noninterest income decreased to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a realized gain on warrants exercised during the third quarter of 2020.
  
 For the year ended December 31, 2020, total noninterest income was $9.9 million, compared to $10.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by an increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, a gain realized on a warrant exercised, and a gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets during the first quarter of 2020.
   
Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $21.6 million, compared to $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower merger-related costs. Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 modestly increased compared to $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  
 Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased to $89.5 million, compared to $84.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual salary increases, and additional employees and operating costs added as a result of the Presidio merger, partially offset by lower merger-related costs.
   
 The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs resulting from the merger with Presidio for the periods indicated:


  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
MERGER-RELATED COSTS December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020  2019 2020 2019
Salaries and employee benefits $ $  $6,580 $356 $6,580
Other  101  17   3,299  2,245  4,500
Total merger-related costs $101 $17  $9,879 $2,601 $11,080


 Full time equivalent employees were 330 at December 31, 2020, 357 at December 31, 2019, and 342 at September 30, 2020.
  • The efficiency ratio was 59.45% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 73.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019, and 57.58% for the third quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 58.96%, compared to 59.76% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Income tax expense was $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 27.6%, compared to 26.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019, and 27.3% for the third quarter of 2020. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $13.8 million, compared to $15.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 28.1% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

    • The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets increased 13% to $4.63 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.11 billion at December 31, 2019. Total assets increased 1% from $4.61 billion at September 30, 2020.

  • Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $235.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $404.8 million at December 31, 2019, and $294.4 million at September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $175.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $60.5 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2020 was $5.8 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $2.3 million at December 31, 2019, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $6.9 million at September 30, 2020. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are decreasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized gain (or a lower unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.

  • At December 31, 2020, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $297.4 million, compared to $366.6 million at December 31, 2019, and $295.6 million at September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $228.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $68.7 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company purchased $30.9 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.15% and an average life of 6.18 years.

    • With the CECL methodology implementation date of January 1, 2020, there was a $58,000 allowance for credit losses recorded on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio. For the year ended December 31, 2020, there was a reduction of $4,000 to the allowance for credit losses on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio, for an allowance for credit losses of $54,000 at December 31, 2020.

  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
LOANS  December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance  % to Total Balance  % to Total Balance  % to Total 
Commercial $555,707  21%$574,359  21%$603,345  24%
Paycheck Protection Program Loans  290,679  11% 323,550  12%   0%
Real estate:                
CRE - owner occupied  560,362  21% 561,528  21% 548,907  22%
CRE - non-owner occupied  693,103  27% 713,563  27% 767,821  30%
Land and construction  144,594  6% 142,632  5% 147,189  6%
Home equity  111,885  4% 111,468  4% 151,775  6%
Multifamily  166,425  6% 169,791  6% 180,623  7%
Residential mortgages  85,116  3% 91,077  3% 100,759  4%
Consumer and other  18,116  1% 17,511  1% 33,744  1%
Total Loans  2,625,987  100% 2,705,479  100% 2,534,163  100%
Deferred loan costs (fees), net  (6,726)   (8,463)   (319)  
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees  $2,619,261  100%$2,697,016  100%$2,533,844  100%


 Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $85.4 million, or 3%, to $2.62 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.53 billion at December 31, 2019, and decreased (3%) from $2.70 billion at September 30, 2020. Total loans at December 31, 2020 included $290.7 million of PPP loans.

 C&I line usage was 28% at December 31, 2020, compared to 35% at December 31, 2019, and 28% at September 30, 2020.

 At December 31, 2020, 45% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.
  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans(1) for the periods indicated:
   For the Quarter Ended
 For the Year Ended
 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS  December 31, 
 September 30, 
 December 31, 
 December 31, 
 December 31, 
 
(in $000’s, unaudited)  2020
 2020
 2019
 2020
 2019
 
Balance at beginning of period  $45,422  $45,444  $25,895  $23,285  $27,848  
Charge-offs during the period   (144)  (598)  (6,003)  (1,880)  (6,623) 
Recoveries during the period   470   379   170   1,192   1,214  
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period   326   (219)  (5,833)  (688)  (5,409) 
Impact of adopting Topic 326            8,570     
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans during the period(1)   (1,348)  197   3,223   13,233   846  
Balance at end of period  $44,400  $45,422  $23,285  $44,400  $23,285  
                       
Total loans, net of deferred fees  $2,619,261  $2,697,016  $2,533,844  $2,619,261  $2,533,844  
Total nonperforming loans  $7,869  $10,262  $9,828  $7,869  $9,828  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)   1.70 % 1.68 % 0.92 % 1.70 % 0.92 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2)   564.24 % 442.62 % 236.93 % 564.24 % 236.93 %


(1)Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020, 
 Provision for loan losses for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019 
(2)ACLL at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") at December 31, 2019 
  • The ACLL was 1.70% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 564.24% at December 31, 2020. The ALLL was 0.92% of total loans and the ALLL to nonperforming loans was 236.93% at December 31, 2019. The ACLL was 1.68% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 442.62% at September 30, 2020. The ACLL was 1.91% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020.

  • The following table shows the results of adopting CECL for the year ended December 31, 2020:
DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL  
(in $000’s, unaudited)  
ALLL at December 31, 2019 $23,285 
Day 1 adjustment impact of adopting Topic 326  8,570 
ACLL at January 1, 2020  31,855 
Net (charge-offs) during the first quarter of 2020  (422)
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2020  1,216 
Economic factors during the first quarter of 2020  12,054 
ACLL at March 31, 2020  44,703 
Net (charge-offs) during the second quarter of 2020  (373)
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2020  (4,282)
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second   
quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts  5,396 
ACLL at June 30, 2020  45,444 
Net (charge-offs) during the third quarter of 2020  (219)
Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2020  488 
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third   
quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts  (291)
ACLL at September 30, 2020  45,422 
Net (charge-offs) during the fourth quarter of 2020  326 
Portfolio changes during the fourth quarter of 2020  (1,622)
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the fourth   
quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts  274 
ACLL at December 31, 2020 $44,400 
  • Net recoveries totaled $326,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net charge-offs of $219,000 for the third quarter of 2020.
  • The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:
  End of Period: 
NONPERFORMING ASSETS December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total 
CRE loans $3,706 47%$4,328 42%$5,094 52%
Commercial loans  2,726 35% 2,908 28% 3,444 35%
Consumer and other loans  407 5% 1,464 14%  0
%
Home equity loans  949 12% 961 10% 137 1%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  81 1% 601 6% 1,153 12%
Total nonperforming assets $7,869 100%$10,262 100%$9,828 100%


 NPAs totaled $7.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $9.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $10.3 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at September 30, 2020.

 There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, or September 30, 2020.

 Classified assets increased to $34.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $32.6 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and increased from $33.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2020.

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
DEPOSITS December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,661,655 42%$1,698,027 44%$1,450,873 42%
Demand, interest-bearing  960,179 24% 926,041 24% 798,375 23%
Savings and money market  1,119,968 29% 1,108,252 28% 982,430 29%
Time deposits — under $250  45,027 1% 46,684 1% 54,361 2%
Time deposits — $250 and over  103,746 3% 92,276 2% 99,882 3%
CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                
money market and time deposits  23,911 1% 19,121 1% 28,847 1%
Total deposits $3,914,486 100%$3,890,401 100%$3,414,768 100%


 Total deposits increased $499.7 million, or 15%, to $3.91 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.41 billion at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $24.1 million, or 1%, from $3.89 billion at September 30, 2020.

 Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $510.1 million, or 16%, to $3.74 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.23 billion at December 31, 2019. Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits remained relatively flat from $3.73 billion at September 30, 2020.
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2020, as reflected in the following table:
        Well-capitalized  
        Financial  
        Institution Basel III
  Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum
  Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1)
Total Risk-Based 16.5% 15.8% 10.0% 10.5%
Tier 1 Risk-Based 14.0% 14.6% 8.0% 8.5%
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based 14.0% 14.6% 6.5% 7.0%
Leverage 9.1% 9.5% 5.0% 4.0%


(1)Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.


The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:

          
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2020  2020  2019 
Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale $3,709  $4,495  $1,242 
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities         
available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity  261   271   297 
Split dollar insurance contracts liability  (6,140)  (4,839)  (4,835)
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability  (8,767)  (6,662)  (6,842)
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans  220   351   360 
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $(10,717) $(6,384) $(9,778)
  • Tangible equity was $393.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $388.9 million at December 31, 2019, and $392.5 million at September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share was $6.57 at December 31, 2020, compared to $6.55 at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020.

D.C. Solar Litigation

 In December 2020, Solar Eclipse Investment Fund III, et al v. Heritage Bank of Commerce, et al., was filed against Heritage, and others, in the Solano County Superior Court (“Solar Eclipse”). Also in December 2020, Solarmore Management Services, Inc. v. Jeff Carpoff et al., (“Solarmore”) filed an amended complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California against Heritage and others. Both of these cases relate to our former deposit relationships with D.C. Solar and their affiliates (collectively “D.C. Solar”) and its sponsored investment funds. These actions seek unspecified damages and are in an early phase. We believe these actions are without merit and we intend to vigorously defend them.

 In re Double Jump, Inc. is pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court of Nevada and was filed by D.C. Solar and some of its affiliated entities. One of the chapter 7 trustees has indicated that it may bring an adversary action against Heritage related to our former deposit relationships with D.C. Solar and its sponsored investment funds. The parties have agreed to attend a pre-filing mediation.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the following: (1) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (2) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (4) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (5) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (6) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (7) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (8) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (9) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (10) other than temporary impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (11) changes in the level of NPAs and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of the Company’s allowance for credit losses and the Company’s provision for credit losses; (12) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (13) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (14) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (15) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (16) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (17) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (18) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (19) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (20) risks of loss of funding of SBA or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (21) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (22) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (23) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (24) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (25) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (26) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (27) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (28) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (29) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on the Bank’s customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition and which has created significant uncertainties in U.S. and global markets, including our customers' ability to make timely payments on obligations, and operating expense due to alternative approaches to doing business; (30) changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, such as the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), the Federal Reserve Board's efforts to provide liquidity to the financial system and provide credit to private commercial and municipal borrowers, and other programs designed to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (31) the Bank's participation as a lender in the PPP and similar programs and its effect on the Bank's liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the availability of program funds and the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (32) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

  For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From:  For the Year Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  September 30, December 31,   December 31,  December 31,  Percent 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2020  2020 2019  2020  2019   2020 2019 Change 
Interest income $36,145  $36,252 $42,471  0 %(15)% $150,471 $142,659 5 %
Interest expense  1,940   2,087  3,242  (7)%(40)%  8,581  10,847 (21)%
Net interest income before provision                       
for credit losses on loans(1)  34,205   34,165  39,229  0 %(13)%  141,890  131,812 8 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans(1)  (1,348)  197  3,223  (784)%(142%  13,233  846 1464 %
Net interest income after provision                       
for credit losses on loans(1)  35,553   33,968  36,006  5 %(1)%  128,657  130,966 (2)%
Noninterest income:                       
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  608   632  1,140  (4)%(47)%  2,859  4,510 (37)%
Increase in cash surrender value of                       
life insurance  465   464  405  0 %15 %  1,845  1,404 31 %
Gain on sales of SBA loans  372   400  358  (7)%4 %  839  689 22 %
Servicing income  98   187  156  (48)%(37)%  673  636 6 %
Gain (loss) on sales of securities  7     (217) N/A  (103)%  277  661 (58)%
Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets         N/A  N/A    791   N/A  
Other  506   912  551  (45)%(8)%  2,638  2,344 13 %
Total noninterest income  2,056   2,595  2,393  (21)%(14)%  9,922  10,244 (3)%
Noninterest expense:                       
Salaries and employee benefits  12,457   11,967  18,819  4 %(34)%  50,927  50,754 0 %
Occupancy and equipment  2,197   2,283  2,013  (4)%9 %  8,018  6,647 21 %
Professional fees  1,396   1,352  899  3 %55 %  5,338  3,259 64 %
Other  5,507   5,566  8,895  (1)%(38)%  25,228  24,238 4 %
Total noninterest expense  21,557   21,168  30,626  2 %(30)%  89,511  84,898 5 %
Income before income taxes  16,052   15,395  7,773  4 %107 %  49,068  56,312 (13)%
Income tax expense  4,429   4,198  2,088  6 %112 %  13,769  15,851 (13)%
Net income $ 11,623  $ 11,197 $ 5,685  4 %104 % $ 35,299 $ 40,461 (13)%
                        
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                          
(unaudited)                             
Basic earnings per share $0.19  $0.19 $0.10  0 %90 % $0.59 $0.87 (32)%
Diluted earnings per share $0.19  $0.19 $0.10  0 %90 % $0.59 $0.84 (30)%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  59,616,951   59,589,243  57,168,605  0 %4 %  59,478,343  46,684,384 27 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  60,247,296   60,141,412  58,361,976  0 %3 %  60,169,139  47,906,229 26 %
Common shares outstanding at period-end  59,917,457   59,914,987  59,368,156  0 %1 %  59,917,457  59,368,156 1 %
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13 $0.12  0 %8 % $0.52 $0.48 8 %
Book value per share $9.64  $9.64 $9.71  0 %(1)% $9.64 $9.71 (1)%
Tangible book value per share $6.57  $6.55 $6.55  0 %0 % $6.57 $6.55 0 %
                        
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                              
(unaudited)                               
Annualized return on average equity  7.99 % 7.73% 4.04 %3 %98 %  6.12% 9.51%(36)%
Annualized return on average tangible equity  11.75 % 11.41% 5.96 %3 %97 %  9.04% 13.09%(31)%
Annualized return on average assets  0.98 % 0.98% 0.55 %0 %78 %  0.80% 1.21%(34)%
Annualized return on average tangible assets  1.02 % 1.02% 0.57 %0 %79 %  0.83% 1.25%(34)%
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.15 % 3.24% 4.15 %(3)%(24)%  3.50% 4.28%(18)%
Efficiency ratio  59.45 % 57.58% 73.58 %3 %(19)%  58.96% 59.76%(1)%
                        
AVERAGE BALANCES                              
(in $000’s, unaudited)                               
Average assets $4,703,154  $4,562,412 $4,124,018  3 %14 % $4,434,329 $3,353,770 32 %
Average tangible assets $4,518,279  $4,376,533 $3,943,725  3 %15 % $4,248,090 $3,237,289 31 %
Average earning assets $4,338,117  $4,203,902 $3,762,239  3 %15 % $4,071,805 $3,094,589 32 %
Average loans held-for-sale $2,772  $5,169 $3,299  (46)%(16)% $3,459 $3,714 (7)%
Average total loans $2,652,019  $2,664,525 $2,442,802  0 %9 % $2,628,036 $1,991,203 32 %
Average deposits $3,980,017  $3,846,652 $3,432,771  3 %16 % $3,719,896 $2,819,932 32 %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,749,837  $1,700,972 $1,452,893  3 %20 % $1,638,055 $1,131,098 45 %
Average interest-bearing deposits $2,230,180  $2,145,680 $1,979,878  4 %13 % $2,081,841 $1,688,834 23 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $2,269,960  $2,185,439 $2,027,106  4 %12 % $2,121,621 $1,730,320 23 %
Average equity $578,560  $576,135 $558,478  0 %4 % $576,675 $425,674 35 %
Average tangible equity $393,685  $390,256 $378,185  1 %4 % $390,436 $309,193 26 %


(1)Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2020, Provision for loan losses for quarter and year ended December 31, 2019


  For the Quarter Ended: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2020  2020 2020 2020 2019  
Interest income $36,145  $36,252 $37,132 $40,942 $42,471  
Interest expense  1,940   2,087  2,192  2,362  3,242  
Net interest income before provision                
for credit losses on loans(1)  34,205   34,165  34,940  38,580  39,229  
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans(1)  (1,348)  197  1,114  13,270  3,223  
Net interest income after provision                
for credit losses on loans(1)  35,553   33,968  33,826  25,310  36,006  
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  608   632  650  969  1,140  
Increase in cash surrender value of                
life insurance  465   464  458  458  405  
Gain on sales of SBA loans  372   400    67  358  
Servicing income  98   187  205  183  156  
Gain (loss) on sales of securities  7     170  100  (217) 
Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets         791    
Other  506   912  595  625  551  
Total noninterest income  2,056   2,595  2,078  3,193  2,393  
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits  12,457   11,967  12,300  14,203  18,819  
Occupancy and equipment  2,197   2,283  1,766  1,772  2,013  
Professional fees  1,396   1,352  1,155  1,435  899  
Other  5,507   5,566  5,791  8,364  8,895  
Total noninterest expense  21,557   21,168  21,012  25,774  30,626  
Income before income taxes  16,052   15,395  14,892  2,729  7,773  
Income tax expense  4,429   4,198  4,274  868  2,088  
Net income $ 11,623  $ 11,197 $ 10,618 $ 1,861 $ 5,685  
                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                
(unaudited)                     
Basic earnings per share $0.19  $0.19 $0.18 $0.03 $0.10  
Diluted earnings per share $0.19  $0.19 $0.18 $0.03 $0.10  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  59,616,951   59,589,243  59,420,592  59,286,927  57,168,605  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  60,247,296   60,141,412  60,112,423  60,194,025  58,361,976  
Common shares outstanding at period-end  59,917,457   59,914,987  59,856,767  59,568,219  59,368,156  
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.12  
Book value per share $9.64  $9.64 $9.60 $9.59 $9.71  
Tangible book value per share $6.57  $6.55 $6.49 $6.46 $6.55  
                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                
(unaudited)                     
Annualized return on average equity  7.99 % 7.73% 7.45% 1.29% 4.04 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity  11.75 % 11.41% 11.06% 1.91% 5.96 %
Annualized return on average assets  0.98 % 0.98% 0.96% 0.19% 0.55 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets  1.02 % 1.02% 1.01% 0.19% 0.57 %
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.15 % 3.24% 3.46% 4.25% 4.15 %
Efficiency ratio  59.45 % 57.58% 56.76% 61.70% 73.58 %
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Average assets $4,703,154  $4,562,412 $4,434,238 $4,033,151 $4,124,018  
Average tangible assets $4,518,279  $4,376,533 $4,247,522 $3,845,646 $3,943,725  
Average earning assets $4,338,117  $4,203,902 $4,075,673 $3,665,151 $3,762,239  
Average loans held-for-sale $2,772  $5,169 $3,617 $2,265 $3,299  
Average total loans $2,652,019  $2,664,525 $2,683,476 $2,511,460 $2,442,802  
Average deposits $3,980,017  $3,846,652 $3,720,850 $3,327,812 $3,432,771  
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,749,837  $1,700,972 $1,660,547 $1,438,944 $1,452,893  
Average interest-bearing deposits $2,230,180  $2,145,680 $2,060,303 $1,888,868 $1,979,878  
Average interest-bearing liabilities $2,269,960  $2,185,439 $2,099,982 $1,928,770 $2,027,106  
Average equity $578,560  $576,135 $572,939 $579,051 $558,478  
Average tangible equity $393,685  $390,256 $386,223 $391,546 $378,185  


(1)Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019


  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2020  2020  2019  2020  2019  
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $30,598  $33,353  $49,447  (8)%(38)%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits              
in other financial institutions  1,100,475   926,915   407,923  19 %170 %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  235,774   294,438   404,825  (20)%(42)%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  297,389   295,609   366,560  1 %(19)%
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,699   3,565   1,052  (52)%62 %
Loans:              
Commercial  555,707   574,359   603,345  (3)%(8)%
SBA PPP loans  290,679   323,550     (10)%N/A  
Real estate:              
CRE - owner occupied  560,362   561,528   548,907  0 %2 %
CRE - non-owner occupied  693,103   713,563   767,821  (3)%(10)%
Land and construction  144,594   142,632   147,189  1 %(2)%
Home equity  111,885   111,468   151,775  0 %(26)%
Multifamily  166,425   169,791   180,623  (2)%(8)%
Residential mortgages  85,116   91,077   100,759  (7)%(16)%
Consumer and other  18,116   17,511   33,744  3 %(46)%
Loans  2,625,987   2,705,479   2,534,163  (3)%4 %
Deferred loan fees, net  (6,726)  (8,463)  (319) (21)%2008 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees  2,619,261   2,697,016   2,533,844  (3)%3 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans(1)  (44,400)  (45,422)  (23,285) (2)%91 %
Loans, net  2,574,861   2,651,594   2,510,559  (3)%3 %
Company-owned life insurance  77,523   77,059   76,027  1 %2 %
Premises and equipment, net  10,459   10,412   8,250  0 %27 %
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,420  0 %0 %
Other intangible assets  16,664   17,628   20,415  (5)%(18)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  121,041   128,581   96,985  (6)%25 %
Total assets $ 4,634,114  $ 4,606,785  $ 4,109,463  1 %13 %
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,661,655  $1,698,027  $1,450,873  (2)%15 %
Demand, interest-bearing  960,179   926,041   798,375  4 %20 %
Savings and money market  1,119,968   1,108,252   982,430  1 %14 %
Time deposits-under $250  45,027   46,684   54,361  (4)%(17)%
Time deposits-$250 and over  103,746   92,276   99,882  12 %4 %
CDARS - money market and time deposits  23,911   19,121   28,847  25 %(17)%
Total deposits  3,914,486   3,890,401   3,414,768  1 %15 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,740   39,693   39,554  0 %0 %
Other short-term borrowings        328  N/A  (100)%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  101,999   98,884   78,105  3 %31 %
Total liabilities  4,056,225   4,028,978   3,532,755  1 %15 %
               
Shareholders’ Equity:              
Common stock  493,707   493,126   489,745  0 %1 %
Retained earnings  94,899   91,065   96,741  4 %(2)%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (10,717)  (6,384)  (9,778) (68)%(10)%
Total shareholders' equity  577,889   577,807   576,708  0 %0 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,634,114  $ 4,606,785  $ 4,109,463  1 %13 %
               
(1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 


  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $30,598  $33,353  $40,108  $36,998  $49,447 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits               
in other financial institutions  1,100,475   926,915   885,792   406,399   407,923 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  235,774   294,438   323,565   373,570   404,825 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  297,389   295,609   322,677   348,044   366,560 
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,699   3,565   4,324   2,415   1,052 
Loans:               
Commercial  555,707   574,359   553,843   696,168   603,345 
SBA PPP loans  290,679   323,550   324,550       
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  560,362   561,528   553,463   539,465   548,907 
CRE - non-owner occupied  693,103   713,563   725,776   748,245   767,821 
Land and construction  144,594   142,632   138,284   153,321   147,189 
Home equity  111,885   111,468   112,679   117,544   151,775 
Multifamily  166,425   169,791   169,637   170,292   180,623 
Residential mortgages  85,116   91,077   95,033   95,808   100,759 
Consumer and other  18,116   17,511   22,759   33,326   33,744 
Loans  2,625,987   2,705,479   2,696,024   2,554,169   2,534,163 
Deferred loan fees, net  (6,726)  (8,463)  (9,635)  (258)  (319)
Total loans, net of deferred fees  2,619,261   2,697,016   2,686,389   2,553,911   2,533,844 
Allowance for credit losses on loans(1)  (44,400)  (45,422)  (45,444)  (44,703)  (23,285)
Loans, net  2,574,861   2,651,594   2,640,945   2,509,208   2,510,559 
Company-owned life insurance  77,523   77,059   76,944   76,485   76,027 
Premises and equipment, net  10,459   10,412   9,500   9,025   8,250 
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631   167,371   167,420 
Other intangible assets  16,664   17,628   18,593   19,557   20,415 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  121,041   128,581   124,322   129,090   96,985 
Total assets $ 4,634,114  $ 4,606,785  $ 4,614,401  $ 4,078,162  $ 4,109,463 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,661,655  $1,698,027  $1,714,058  $1,444,534  $1,450,873 
Demand, interest-bearing  960,179   926,041   934,780   810,425   798,375 
Savings and money market  1,119,968   1,108,252   1,091,740   949,076   982,430 
Time deposits-under $250  45,027   46,684   49,493   51,009   54,361 
Time deposits-$250 and over  103,746   92,276   93,822   96,540   99,882 
CDARS - money market and time deposits  23,911   19,121   16,333   15,055   28,847 
Total deposits  3,914,486   3,890,401   3,900,226   3,366,639   3,414,768 
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,740   39,693   39,646   39,600   39,554 
Other short-term borrowings              328 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  101,999   98,884   99,722   100,482   78,105 
Total liabilities  4,056,225   4,028,978   4,039,594   3,506,721   3,532,755 
                
Shareholders’ Equity:               
Common stock  493,707   493,126   492,333   491,347   489,745 
Retained earnings  94,899   91,065   87,654   84,803   96,741 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (10,717)  (6,384)  (5,180)  (4,709)  (9,778)
Total shareholders' equity  577,889   577,807   574,807   571,441   576,708 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,634,114  $ 4,606,785  $ 4,614,401  $ 4,078,162  $ 4,109,463 
                
(1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019


  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2020  2020 2019 2020  2019  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $7,788  $9,661 $8,675 (19)%(10)%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due              
and still accruing  81   601  1,153 (87)%(93)%
Total nonperforming loans  7,869   10,262  9,828 (23)%(20)%
Foreclosed assets        N/A  N/A  
Total nonperforming assets $7,869  $10,262 $9,828 (23)%(20)%
Other restructured loans still accruing $169  $98 $436 72 %(61)%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $(326) $219 $5,833 (249)%(106)%
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans during the quarter(1) $(1,348) $197 $3,223 (784)%(142)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans(2) $44,400  $45,422 $23,285 (2)%91 %
Classified assets $34,028  $33,024 $32,579 3 %4 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)  1.70 % 1.68% 0.92%1 %85 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2)  564.24 % 442.62% 236.93%27 %138 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.17 % 0.22% 0.24%(23)%(29)%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.30 % 0.38% 0.39%(21)%(23)%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2)  7 % 7% 8%0 %(13)%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2)  7 % 7% 7%0 %0 %
               
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                   
(in $000’s, unaudited)                   
Heritage Commerce Corp:              
Tangible common equity (3) $393,594  $392,548 $388,873 0 %1 %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.47 % 12.54% 14.03%(1)%(11)%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)  8.85 % 8.88% 9.92%0 %(11)%
Loan to deposit ratio  66.91 % 69.32% 74.20%(3)%(10)%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  42.45 % 43.65% 42.49%(3)%0 %
Total risk-based capital ratio  16.5 % 16.0% 14.6%3
 %13 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.0 % 13.5% 12.5%4 %12 %
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.0 % 13.5% 12.5%4 %12 %
Leverage ratio  9.1 % 9.3% 9.8%(2)%(7)%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  15.8 % 15.2% 13.9%4 %14 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.6 % 14.1% 13.1%4 %11 %
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.6 % 14.1% 13.1%4 %11 %
Leverage ratio  9.5 % 9.7% 10.2%(2)%(7)%


(1)Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, Provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019
(2)ACLL at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, ALLL at December 31, 2019
(3)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(4)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets


  End of Period: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2020  2020 2020 2020 2019 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $7,788  $9,661 $8,457 $11,646  8,675 
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                
and still accruing  81   601  668  442  1,153 
Total nonperforming loans  7,869   10,262  9,125  12,088  9,828 
Foreclosed assets            
Total nonperforming assets $7,869  $10,262 $9,125 $12,088 $9,828 
Other restructured loans still accruing $169  $98 $64 $103 $436 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $(326) $219 $373 $422 $5,833 
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans during the quarter(1) $(1,348) $197 $1,114 $13,270 $3,223 
Adoption of Topic 326 $  $ $ $8,570 $ 
Allowance for credit losses on loans(2) $44,400  $45,422 $45,444 $44,703 $23,285 
Classified assets $34,028  $33,024 $31,452 $39,603 $32,579 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)  1.70 % 1.68% 1.69% 1.75% 0.92%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2)  564.24 % 442.62% 498.02% 369.81% 236.93%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.17 % 0.22% 0.20% 0.30% 0.24%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.30 % 0.38% 0.34% 0.47% 0.39%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2)  7 % 7% 7% 9% 8%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2)  7 % 7% 7% 9% 7%
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                
Tangible common equity (3) $393,594  $392,548 $388,583 $384,513 $388,873 
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.47 % 12.54% 12.46% 14.01% 14.03%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)  8.85 % 8.88% 8.78% 9.88% 9.92%
Loan to deposit ratio  66.91 % 69.32% 68.88% 75.86% 74.20%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  42.45 % 43.65% 43.95% 42.91% 42.49%
Total risk-based capital ratio  16.5 % 16.0% 15.9% 14.8% 14.6%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.0 % 13.5% 13.4% 12.5% 12.5%
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.0 % 13.5% 13.4% 12.5% 12.5%
Leverage ratio  9.1 % 9.3% 9.4% 10.3% 9.8%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                
Total risk-based capital ratio  15.8 % 15.2% 15.1% 14.1% 13.9%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.6 % 14.1% 14.0% 13.0% 13.1%
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.6 % 14.1% 14.0% 13.0% 13.1%
Leverage ratio  9.5 % 9.7% 9.9% 10.7% 10.2%


(1)Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019
(2)ACLL at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, ALLL at December 31, 2019
(3)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(4)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets


  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND     Interest Average    Interest Average 
NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, gross (1)(2) $2,654,791 $32,907  4.93%$2,446,101 $35,487  5.76%
Securities - taxable  482,951  2,053  1.69% 653,623  3,687  2.24%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  70,318  570  3.22% 82,034  663  3.21%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
in other financial institutions  1,130,057  735  0.26% 580,481  2,773  1.90%
Total interest earning assets (3)  4,338,117  36,265  3.33% 3,762,239  42,610  4.49%
Cash and due from banks  42,861       48,313      
Premises and equipment, net  10,387       8,497      
Goodwill and other intangible assets  184,875       180,293      
Other assets  126,914       124,676      
Total assets $4,703,154      $4,124,018      
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,749,837      $1,452,893      
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  939,203  462  0.20% 789,465  600  0.30%
Savings and money market  1,121,636  674  0.24% 1,009,880  1,283  0.50%
Time deposits - under $100  16,748  