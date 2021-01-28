San Francisco, CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC: ONPH) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Mr. James Smith, CPA as its new Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. James Smith, CPA is a seasoned executive officer with experience encompassing multiple public and private companies across a variety of industries. His prior experience includes CEO and/or CFO in two fully reporting SEC registrants as well as numerous OTC Pink Sheet companies in either the CFO, outside accountant or CEO capacities. In addition, during his employment with two national accounting firms and in his own CPA firm practice, Mr. Smith has worked with multiple Family Offices and investors in assisting them with their operations, capital placement, organizational strategy and structure, with an emphasis on tax and estate planning.

“I very much look forward to assisting the Oncology Pharma team as we further advance the development and commercialization of several outstanding biotechnology opportunities. There looks to be a lot of potential for the suite of technologies assembled by the team and it is exciting to be a part of the effort to bring to fruition the application of those technologies to real world solutions to medical problems,” said Mr. Smith in response to his appointment.

Oncology Pharma is pleased to welcome Mr. Smith aboard as the Company is working towards expanding its portfolio and financing.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038

Fax: 415-946-8801

Email: info@oncology-pharma.com