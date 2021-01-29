La Vernia, United States , Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Diamondback AC, Heating & Refrigeration, a company based in La Vernia, Texas, has announced an expansion to its heating services, which includes gas furnace and boiler repair services.

More details can be found at https://diamondbackacr.com

The newly announced expansion aims to provide the highest quality workmanship in heating services to clients in La Vernia, TX, and surrounding areas.

The company is now offering boiler repair, service & replacement to clients located in La Vernia or San Antonio areas. Along with repair services and superior maintenance services, Diamondback can also replace old low-efficiency boilers with new, modern, high-efficiency boilers.

There are many benefits of high-efficiency boilers that clients should consider. A high-efficiency boiler is designed to prevent fuel loss, which means lower fuel costs for the client. It is more environmentally-friendly because it creates less pollution. And it is easy to operate and made to last.

Diamondback AC, Heating & Refrigeration also offers repair and maintenance services for gas furnace heating systems. Keeping the furnace serviced and repaired is important to ensure fire safety and efficient operation.

The company assures its clients that all technicians are qualified and the highest standards are demanded from all team members.

The latest announcement is in line with the company’s commitment to providing quality-driven work, and professional, courteous service by highly-qualified licensed technicians.

Diamondback AC, Heating & Refrigeration has been providing quality heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and commercial refrigeration services for Wilson County, Bexar County, and surrounding areas for years. They are certified air conditioning and heating professionals, committed to providing high-quality services. More information about the heating services they offer can be found at https://diamondbackacr.com/heating-services-la-vernia-tx-wilson-county.

A satisfied client said: “Had an issue with my package ac unit at my business. Diamondback sent a tech first thing in the morning. They discovered the last company to work on it had fixed it the wrong way. Diamondback was able to fix it correctly and go over what they had to do. It was easy to do business with them which is important.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, and at https://diamondbackacr.com/boiler-repair-service-la-vernia-diamondback-heating.

