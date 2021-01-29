Dony Garment launch Cotton Face Mask for Spa, School, Sport, GYM - Unique Feature Makes It Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day. Available free sample, wholesale & custom design (OEM, ODM) for B2B.

Dony Garment launch Cotton Face Mask for Spa, School, Sport, GYM - Unique Feature Makes It Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day. Available free sample, wholesale & custom design (OEM, ODM) for B2B.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covid-19 has proven to be a great health disaster in the 21st century. This pandemic has affected all walks of life irrespective of their location in the entire world. Health professionals are working day and night tirelessly to protect communities from this deadly disease around the globe.

As it's evident that Covid-19 is a viral disease and it spreads through Virus clinging to the water droplets or dust particles. So whenever one sneezes and coughs the probably of its spread becomes many folds. The only way to minimize its spread is to use proper face masks and sanitizing hands more often.

So, here comes the name of DONY Masks that is taking the American market by storm. DONY mask is a non-medical washable cloth mask. It is made up of premium quality and has passed the strict quality standards in the 1st world countries. It is water-resistant, and 99.9% effective against bacteria Face Mask.

Design and Layout of DONY Mask:

As far as the design and layout of DONY Mask are concerned, it's really surprising to know that this Mask is exclusively made up of 3 layers.

1 st layer or the outer-most layer is water-proof, which means no water or moisture can enter the Mask. Also, water droplets can be prevented from hanging on to the Mask's outer surface.

or the outer-most layer is water-proof, which means no water or moisture can enter the Mask. Also, water droplets can be prevented from hanging on to the Mask's outer surface. 2 nd layer acts as a filter and blocks any dust particles from reaching the mouth.

acts as a filter and blocks any dust particles from reaching the mouth. 3rd layer or the inner-most layer has unique anti-bacterial properties that save the user from any kind of infection.

It is interesting to note that the finished packages are 100% sterilized with E.O gas technology. The final product is shipped in standard medical packaging. To check if the package is sterilized, a particular side strip is created in the pack.

These exceptional safety features make DONY Mask one of the most demanding items in the USA and competitive European markets.

For those who want to witness the manufacturing process and quality standards set for DONY Mask, a self-explanatory video link is available here;

Check this out: http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA

It is important to note that DONY face masks are available globally for bulk orders wholesale with customized LOGO, OEM, or ODM.

These masks are available in a variety of colors and unisex design which is completely breathable and comfortable. Generally, folks like DONY mask exclusively for its quality but mostly give their real reviews after using it personally and give positive remarks about its comfort.

Top-notch Features of DONY Mask:

Now, here are some of the outstanding features this product has to offer.

DONY Mask has the easiest wearability. As it is specially designed to fit all face sizes and shapes with adjustable straps that could be extended to 270 percent the original length.

It can also be worn for longer durations in a single go, like for 6-8 hours continuously because the material is so soft and entirely non-irritant for all skin types.

DONY Mask is 99.9% anti-bacterial even after 60 washes it retains its property of being infection-free.

DONY Mask is 100% sterilized with E.O. gas technology before packing. So, its completely safe to use the Mask right after the opening of the package.

Mask is entirely breathable and is a perfect use for sportspersons or even during extensive workouts. It has zero suffocation encounters.

Its 3 layer feature makes it super protective in terms of safety against microbes such as fungi, viruses or bacteria.

It is available in a variety of colors to best suit males and females personal choices.

The product is 100% Eco-friendly, being completely safe for the environment.

Certifications for Premium Quality:

DONY Mask has passed multiple quality tests and is a certified item for its top-quality features. Some of the certifications that are being awarded to DONY Mask are mentioned here.

DGA Certification – This certificate has been awarded by the Frech Ministry of Armed Forces proclaiming that the DONY Mask is resistant to Covid-19 for 99% after opening.

– This certificate has been awarded by the Frech Ministry of Armed Forces proclaiming that the DONY Mask is resistant to Covid-19 for 99% after opening. ISO 9001:2005 – This certificate has been awarded for the safe production line in the export factory.

– This certificate has been awarded for the safe production line in the export factory. FDA Certificate is awarded for granting permission to export the product in the U.S. market.

is awarded for granting permission to export the product in the U.S. market. C.E Certificate is for exporting DONY Mask in the European market.

is for exporting DONY Mask in the European market. TUV Certificate has been awarded after the toxicity testing, which declares the mask toxin-free. This means that the product is free from carcinogenic and allergic components and perfectly safe for usage for all ages.

has been awarded after the toxicity testing, which declares the mask toxin-free. This means that the product is free from carcinogenic and allergic components and perfectly safe for usage for all ages. Intertek Global Certificate is awarded for exceptional Mask features that are 100% water-resistance, 99.95% protection against U.V. radiations, and 99.9% anti-bacterial function even after 60 washes.

Quote from the CEO – Henry Pham:

'During the year of 2020 amid corona, we have realized that multiple international markets seek new clients based outside of China in terms of buying reusable cloth face masks.

At DONY Garments, we are very proud to announce that we have welcomed many international buyers, especially from America, Japan, and the Middle East. This has been made possible only because of the exceptional quality that our company provides in the whole of Vietnam.'

Customers' Comments:

"Toop Sports is a sporting goods company in the U.S. and is vigorously doing business in the American and European markets. That is why we have to work with garments companies and got to know about the DONY Garments. This company produces an excellent quality mask with unique features. So we decided to do business with Henry, who is a mutual friend now. We are selling masks in the U.S. market and getting high turnovers. We will be doing business with DONY post-pandemic as well."

The company is supplying globally by wholesale, bulk, and branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM):

Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - one of the largest manufacturers in Vietnam for making workwear, uniforms, and PPE.

In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE (cloth mask, protective clothing) and exportation around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.



The Dony Mask is available in a variety of colors and for bulk orders. It has 3-layers of protection that are well-thought-out in design and comfort. These layers filter out dust, germs, and bacteria. The Dony Mask designs are also unisex.

Additionally, Dony provides distribution for B2B purposes and even exclusive partnerships. The company can provide free samples, trial orders, wholesale orders, bulk orders, and custom orders with branding opportunities for logos and labels. Businesses can either use the branding opportunities for use from their employees or create merchandise for their customers or fans to buy.



On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

Media Contact: Dony Garment

+84985310123

News via: KISS PR https://kisspr.com





This news has been published for the above source. Dony Garment [ID=16695]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachments