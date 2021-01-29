San Diego, United States, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Wireless, a San Diego-based biotechnology company is widely deploying its ViSi Mobile® System which provides clinicians with continuous wireless surveillance monitoring of patients’ vital signs. Thus, minimizing the need for face-to-face interactions which helps address staffing shortages and reduces the risk of interacting more than necessary with COVID-19 positive patients.

More details can be found at http://soterawireless-5599582.hs-sites.com/why-visi-covid-0

The announcement coincides with the dire challenges which continue to be faced by hospitals and healthcare professionals in the face of the ongoing, and worsening, global pandemic.

According to recent CDC tallying, as of December 2020, there have been 955 deaths and more than 288,000 infections of health care personnel. Although the vaccination program has recently begun, all research indicates that it will not come soon enough to protect all of those healthcare workers on the frontline.

As such, Sotera Wireless has streamlined its solution which can allow clinicians to remotely monitor patient vitals. The sophisticated wireless device not only gives healthcare personnel a constant stream of data to help monitor vital sign trends but also identifies early signs of deterioration in patients.

More specifically, the ViSi Mobile® System monitors patients’ blood oxygenation, respiratory rate, skin temperature, heart rate and pulse rate, and continuous non-invasive blood pressure.

Featuring tetherless wearable sensors that allow for complete freedom of movement, the technology has been designed with patients’ comfort and recovery in mind, reducing the discomfort and interruption of other traditional monitoring solutions.

The ViSi Mobile® System can be customized to each care unit’s needs. The ease with which it can be deployed and set up, as well as its scale, represents a significant potential for the reduction of close patient-clinician contact thus also helping with the current staffing shortages and reducing the risk of infection transmission.

Sotera Wireless is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technologies in the medical field which can assist in detecting early signs of patient deterioration in any acute care setting. Their technologies are currently in use by a number of major healthcare providers across the US including specific COVID-19 alternative care facilities.

A spokesperson for the company said that ViSi Mobile® “Improves patient safety by minimizing alarm burden and maximizing clinical workflow while reducing exposure to infected patients.”

Interested parties can access more information by visiting the website. Now accepting US inquiries only.

Contact Info:

Name: Matt Bacino

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sotera Wireless, Inc.

Address: 10020 Huennekens St, San Diego, CA 92121, United States

Phone: +1-858-373-4824

Website: http://soterawireless-5599582.hs-sites.com/why-visi-covid-0





