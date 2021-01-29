Palm Springs, United States , Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donald Hartunian has launched an updated range of personal injury representation for clients in Indio, California. This seasoned personal injury attorney has been practicing for over 27 years and has represented over 1400 clients.

For further information https://hartunianlaw.com

The launch of services in Indio was prompted by requests from referrals who needed professional legal representation. This law firm is now available to help those who have been injured in Indio.

Personal injury attorneys give legal representation to individuals who are injured. The damage may be psychological, physical, or a combination of both types of injuries. Infliction of damage may be caused by a company, an individual, or a government entity.

Donald R. Hartunian is a native of Los Angeles and has been practicing law there for his entire career. He founded the Law Offices of Donald R. Hartunian in 1993.

He is assisted by Desiree Ramos, who serves as attorney Hartunian’s Executive Assistant and oversees daily operations and ensures the office runs smoothly. Aime Cruz, law clerk and office manager completes the team and is responsible for researching and preparing motion-related papers, preparing and filing pleadings, providing trial assistance, and drafting discovery responses.

Hartunian law is now representing clients in a variety of personal injury cases in Indio. Those areas include accidents involving bicycles, cars, construction, products, dog and other animal bites and attacks, motorcycles, pedestrians, trucks, airplanes, and more.

Other areas of injury or damage this bi-lingual personal injury Californian firm represents include elder abuse, premise liability, brain, spinal cord damage, amputation, birth, soft tissue, wrongful death, and drowning incidents.

A company spokesman said, “Since 1993, the Hartunian Law Firm has been serving and protecting the rights of seriously injured people. The firm confines its practice to plaintiffs civil litigation with an emphasis on major injury and wrongful death cases.”

All cases are taken on a contingency basis, which means clients do not pay unless an award is made for damages. The firm is prepared to get clients the compensation they deserve from insurance companies and represent its clients at the negotiating table or in the courtroom. The firm is available 24/7 for complimentary consultations.

The launch of services in Indio gives individuals professional legal representation in all types of personal injury situations.

For more information, see https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-hartunian-0270b717

