BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced that it has joined The Valuable 500, a global community of over 400 CEOs who are revolutionizing disability inclusion through business leadership. Micron is one of the first semiconductor companies pledging to prioritize the rights of people with disabilities as part of its board agenda and deliver on one firm commitment in fiscal year 2021.



“Fostering diversity, equality and inclusion is at the heart of Micron’s vision. By signing the Valuable 500 pledge, we’re adding our voice to a global movement to lead and inspire positive change,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Building disability inclusion in the technology industry cannot be achieved alone; leaders must collaborate and hold themselves accountable.”

The Valuable 500 is a business initiative that leverages the influence of corporations in national and international markets. The organization calls on influential leaders and their brands to ignite systemic change by unlocking the social and economic value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world.

“By joining The Valuable 500, 415 companies around the world are taking collective leadership action to transform the way business includes people with disabilities as employees, customers and across the whole value chain,” said Caroline Casey, Founder of The Valuable 500. “Micron proactively embraces and celebrates diversity in its workplace and strives to create a society where everyone has an opportunity to thrive. We welcome their industry leadership and influence as they join us in our movement.”

This initiative is part of Micron’s ongoing diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI)-related efforts rooted by well-defined commitments which include increasing representation of underrepresented groups, strengthening its culture of inclusion and improving DEI inside and outside of the company. The full list of Micron’s 2021 DEI commitments spans driving equitable pay and benefits, advocating for racial and LGBTQ+ equality and engaging with the company’s vast ecosystem of supply chain partners and local communities.

Micron programs inspire employees to be better allies

Micron recently launched a series of allyship programs organized and guided by its employee resource groups (ERGs) such as Capable, our ERG for team members with disabilities and their allies, to promote inclusion and engagement. Recent actions and activities include:

Delivering global allyship training to all team members, with successful completion linked to incentive pay.

Cultivating a work environment that welcomes people of all abilities and providing access to resources, technical assistance and support to ensure they can perform their best work.

Adopting inclusive hiring practices that require interview slates to include at least two candidates from underrepresented backgrounds and using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to mitigate unconscious bias for fair selection of applicants.



Micron promotes equal economic business opportunities

Micron has joined leading non-profit membership organizations to bolster its supplier diversity program. As a corporate member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the company helps to advance business opportunities for minority owned business enterprises in the U.S. Micron is also a global corporate member of WEConnect International to advance opportunities for woman-owned businesses outside of the U.S.

For more information about Micron’s DEI programs and efforts, visit micron.com/dei.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

