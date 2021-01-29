Pune, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global FinTech blockchain market is set to gain impetus from its increasing adoption in the financial industry. It helps in improving working efficiency and lowering infrastructure cost. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “ FinTech Blockchain Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Smart Contracts, Exchanges and Remittance, Clearing and Settlements, Identity Management, Compliance Management/KYC, Others), By End User (Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Industry (Banking, Non-Banking Financial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that persistent developments to innovate FinTech blockchain technology would affect the market positively.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fintech-blockchain-market-102874





The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected a wide range of industries severely. It has disrupted supply chains because of the complete lockdown across the globe. Also, transportation of raw materials is becoming difficult under the current circumstances. We are delivering accurate reports describing the effects of this pandemic on every market.

What Does This Report Contain?

In-depth information about the segments in the FinTech Blockchain Market.

Historical, estimated, and present sizes of the market.

Profiles of key companies and their vital strategies.

Details of the growth drivers, obstacles, and dynamics.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Investments in Developing Novel FinTech Blockchain Solutions to Aid Growth

The PWC report 2017 states that in the finance sector, blockchain has been adopted 46% in digital identity management, 50% in fund transfer infrastructure, and 55% in payment infrastructures. Apart from that, the increasing investments in the FinTech industry for developing technologically advanced solutions for non-financial and financial sectors would boost the overall market growth. However, the uncertainties in various policies and regulations may hamper the FinTech blockchain market growth in the coming years.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this FinTech Blockchain Market,





please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fintech-blockchain-market-102874





Regional Analysis-

Presence of Prominent FinTech Firms in the U.K. to Favor Growth in Europe

North America is expected to procure the highest FinTech blockchain market share. The International Financial Corporation 2019 report indicated that globally, around 54% market share in blockchain is held by the United States. Another report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) declared that China and the U.S. would showcase approximately 75% of applications to patent their blockchain technologies in the forthcoming years. Hence, North America is set to exhibit high demand for FinTech blockchain solutions.

Europe, on the other hand, is projected to be a frontrunner in the near future because of the major contribution of the U.K. It is considered to be a significant hub for the finance sector and houses more than 1600 firms, which is likely to surge by the end of 2030. As per a report by the Department of International Trade 2019, majority of investors are putting their money in innovating the FinTech technology in London. Lastly, Asia Pacific would show steady growth fueled by the rising government initiatives to bring about financial innovations in India and China.





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fintech-blockchain-market-102874





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Intensify Competition

The players operating in the market for FinTech blockchain are persistently engaging in collaborations & partnerships with the other enterprise and educational institutions worldwide. Their main aim is to promote the adoption of FinTech blockchain solutions for several applications. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

April 2019 : The Auxesis Group collaborated with NITI Aayog to develop Certify, a full-blown certificate management solution. It is meant for the Indian universities for issuing degrees on blockchain. Prior to the launch, several pilots were conducted with IIT Bombay.

: The Auxesis Group collaborated with NITI Aayog to develop Certify, a full-blown certificate management solution. It is meant for the Indian universities for issuing degrees on blockchain. Prior to the launch, several pilots were conducted with IIT Bombay. February 2019: Ripple partnered up with ten renowned universities within its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) for augmenting digital payments, cryptocurrency, technical innovation & development in blockchain, and academic research.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the FinTech blockchain market providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Microsoft Corporation

Ripple

Amazon.com, Inc.

Oracle

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC

Bitfury Group Limited.

BTL.

Liquefy Limited

Earthport PLC.





Pre Book - FinTech Blockchain Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102874





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Document Management Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis, By Services (Archiving and Storage, Imaging and Scanning, Printing, Mailroom Services and Others), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecommunication, and Insurance & Re-insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Risk Analytics Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Risk Type Application (Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Compliance Risk, Strategic Risks), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Thermal Camera Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Handheld, Mounted, and Scopes and Goggles), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Application (Monitoring and Inspection, Security and Surveillance, Detection and Measurement, Search and Rescue Operations), By End-use (Military and Defense, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Residential, Automotive) and Regional Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs