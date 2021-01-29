The Extraordinary General Meeting in Saga Pure ASA will take place on 19 February 2021 at 10.00hrs (CET) at the premises of the Company at Sjolyst Plass 2, 7th floor in Oslo, Norway.

Shareholders are requested to avail themselves of the possibilities of voting by proxy, as described in the notice of the meeting, and as far as possible to refrain from attending in person.﻿



Shareholders may submit their votes electronically in advance.

Please see the instructions in the enclosed Notice. The Notice and the corresponding attachments will be available on the company's webpage www.sagatankers.no under "Investor Relations".

For further information, please contact:

Bjørn Simonsen, CEO, +47 97 17 98 21

Espen Lundaas, CFO, +47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments