TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Meats Co., LTD, the controlling shareholder of Next Meats Holdings, Inc. (“NXMH") issued a press release announcing that Next Meats Co. LTD had gone public on the American OTC Market this week as Next Meats Holdings, Inc. Following the release, the Company discovered material errors in the disclosure including but not limited to the fact that Next Meats Co. LTD had not completed any business combination with NXMH. There was no merger. NXMH and Next Meats Co. LTD have discussed a business combination but there is no material agreement. The error occurred because internal staff at Next Meats, Co., LTD, a Japanese company incorrectly translated the press release drafted in Japanese to GlobeNewswire.



http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/27/2165414/0/en/Japanese-Alternative-Meat-Venture-Next-Meats-goes-public-on-the-American-OTC-Market.html



