The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S







29 January 2021



With reference to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarkedsloven), Vestjysk Bank A/S (Vestjysk Bank) hereby announces that as of 29 January 2021 the nominal value of Vestjysk Bank's share capital amounts to DKK 1,233,573,501 corresponding to 1,233,573,501 number of shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each and 1,233,573,501 number of votes.





Vestjysk Bank A/S



Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO

Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torvet 4-5

DK-7620 Lemvig

Telephone +45 96 63 20 00

CVR-nr. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk



