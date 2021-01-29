Uponor Corporation Investor news 29 January 2021 10:30 EET



Sustainability-linked KPIs to Uponor’s new long-term bilateral loan agreements

Uponor has signed two separate long-term bilateral loan agreements. The first loan agreement worth €40 million was signed with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) and the second one, worth €30 million, was signed with Swedbank AB. Both loans will mature in January 2026.

Uponor’s sustainability agenda is built around four of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals: 6. Clean water and sanitation; 8. Decent work and economic growth; 12. Responsible production and consumption; and 13. Climate action. Uponor believes that these four focus areas have the greatest potential to impact on the company’s business.

To progress its climate actions, Uponor announced on 7 December 2020 its commitment to UN Global Compact’s campaign and the Science Based Targets initiative promising to pursue actions that limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C. In alignment with this, both new loan arrangements have success KPIs that are tied to Uponor’s greenhouse gas reduction targets. SEB acted as Uponor’s sustainability advisor in setting the sustainability-linked KPIs.

In addition to these new arrangements, Uponor has a 5-year bilateral loan agreement of €100 million, which will mature in July 2022.





