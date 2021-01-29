NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.





Klövern AB (publ) (the “Issuer” or “Klövern”) has mandated Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit Bank and Swedbank as joint bookrunners to arrange investor meetings to investigate the possibility to issue new green SEK senior unsecured bonds (the "New Bonds"). Subject to market conditions, a capital markets transaction will follow.



In connection with the issue of the New Bonds, Klövern is offering holders of the Issuer’s outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 26 February 2021 with ISIN SE0010831198 and outstanding amount of SEK 1,500,000,000 (the “Bonds”) to tender any and all of their Bonds for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the “Tender Offer”) at a price of 100.20 per cent of the nominal amount. Bonds will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions described in a tender information document dated 29 January 2021.



The tender information document can be found here.



The Tender Offer expires at 12:00 CET on 3 February 2021, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur at or around 10 February 2021. The Issuer’s repurchase of Bonds is conditional upon a successful issue of the New Bonds.



The Company has mandated Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit Bank and Swedbank to act as dealer managers and joint bookrunners in connection with the issue of New Bonds and the Tender Offer and Walthon Advokater AB has been appointed as legal counsel.



Dealer Managers

Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial: +45 3051 5941, dcm_ sweden@danskebank.se

Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6161 2996, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Nykredit Bank A/S: +45 4049 8228, liabilitymanagement@nykredit.dk

Swedbank AB (publ): +46 8 700 90 22, Syndicate@swedbank.se



Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish securities markets act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person above on 29 January 2021 at 10:00 CET.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment