This study analyzes the United States market for display cases, which include normal temperature (which encompass multiple shelf cases with glass doors used to store beverage cans and bottles) and low-temperature types available in open or closed configurations.

Demand for display cases is presented in US dollars at the manufacturers' level. Unit estimates are also provided. Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Markets included are:

Food and beverage retail establishments, including convenience stores, mass merchandisers, and supermarkets, as well as farmers' markets, produce markets, and other specialty food shops

Foodservice, or the service of food to paying or nonpaying customers by restaurants and bars, airlines, company cafeterias and canteens, daycare facilities, food trucks, government facilities and military Sites, institutional establishments, lodging and hospitality establishments, and sports and recreation venues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Supply & Demand

Foreign Trade

Types of Display Cases

Demand by Product

Normal Temperature Display Cases

Low-Temperature Display Cases

Drivers & Restraints

Pricing Trends

Competitive Products

Sustainability

Refrigerant Regulations & Their Impact

Energy Efficiency Regulations

Global Outlook

4. Markets

Demand by Market

Food Retail Outlook & Scope

Key Trends in Food & Beverage Retail Markets

Impact of Growth in Limited Selection Stores

Curbside Pickup & Carryout Trends

E-Commerce & Direct-to-Consumer Food Retail

5. Suppliers & Market Share

Industry Composition

Key Suppliers

Mergers & Acquisitions

6. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Methodology

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Retail Sales Outlook

