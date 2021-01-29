Dublin, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated & Frozen Display Cases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the United States market for display cases, which include normal temperature (which encompass multiple shelf cases with glass doors used to store beverage cans and bottles) and low-temperature types available in open or closed configurations.

Demand for display cases is presented in US dollars at the manufacturers' level. Unit estimates are also provided. Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Markets included are:

  • Food and beverage retail establishments, including convenience stores, mass merchandisers, and supermarkets, as well as farmers' markets, produce markets, and other specialty food shops
  • Foodservice, or the service of food to paying or nonpaying customers by restaurants and bars, airlines, company cafeterias and canteens, daycare facilities, food trucks, government facilities and military Sites, institutional establishments, lodging and hospitality establishments, and sports and recreation venues

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

  • Report Details
  • Study Scope & Product Description
  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

  • Historical Market Trends
  • Supply & Demand
  • Foreign Trade
  • Types of Display Cases
  • Demand by Product
  • Normal Temperature Display Cases
  • Low-Temperature Display Cases
  • Drivers & Restraints
  • Pricing Trends
  • Competitive Products
  • Sustainability
  • Refrigerant Regulations & Their Impact
  • Energy Efficiency Regulations
  • Global Outlook

4. Markets

  • Demand by Market
  • Food Retail Outlook & Scope
  • Key Trends in Food & Beverage Retail Markets
  • Impact of Growth in Limited Selection Stores
  • Curbside Pickup & Carryout Trends
  • E-Commerce & Direct-to-Consumer Food Retail

5. Suppliers & Market Share

  • Industry Composition
  • Key Suppliers
  • Mergers & Acquisitions

6. Appendix

  • Scope
  • Definitions
  • Methodology
  • Study-Specific Methodology
  • Sources
  • Associations & Agencies
  • Related Studies & Reports
  • Macroeconomic Assumptions
  • Economic Environment
  • Retail Sales Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdgu8o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900