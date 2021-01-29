New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Lift System Market Research Report by Type, by Component, by Well Type, by Mechanism, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018369/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD.



1. The Global Artificial Lift System Market is expected to grow from USD 7,548.04 Million in 2020 to USD 8,694.50 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Artificial Lift System Market is expected to grow from EUR 6,618.27 Million in 2020 to EUR 7,623.50 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Artificial Lift System Market is expected to grow from GBP 5,883.65 Million in 2020 to GBP 6,777.31 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Artificial Lift System Market is expected to grow from JPY 805,568.16 Million in 2020 to JPY 927,924.04 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Artificial Lift System Market is expected to grow from AUD 10,960.77 Million in 2020 to AUD 12,625.57 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Artificial Lift System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Type, the Artificial Lift System Market studied across Electric Submersible Pump System, Hydraulic Piston System, Progressive Cavity Pump System, and Rod Lift System.



Based on Component, the Artificial Lift System Market studied across Cable System, Controller, Drive Head, Gas-lift Mandrels, Gas-lift Valves, Motor, Pump, Pump Jack, Separator, and Sucker Rod.



Based on Well Type, the Artificial Lift System Market studied across Horizontal and Vertical.



Based on Mechanism , the Artificial Lift System Market studied across Gas-Assisted and Pump Assisted. The Pump Assisted further studied across Dynamic Displacement and Positive Displacement.



Based on Application, the Artificial Lift System Market studied across Offshore and Onshore.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Artificial Lift System Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Artificial Lift System Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Artificial Lift System Market including Accessesp, Alkhorayef Commercial Co, Apergy, Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco Energas GmbH, Baker Hughes Company, Borets International Ltd, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Camco, Distributionnow, Dover Corp, Ebara Corporation, Epic Lift Systems, Flotek Industries Inc, General Electric Company, Halliburton Company, Hitachi, Ltd, JJ Tech, Maktoom Trading & Contracting Company, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Middle East Oilfield Services, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation, National-Oilwell Varco, Inc., Neuman & Esser Group, NOV Inc., Novomet, Oilserv, Pcm Artificial Lift Solutions Inc., Priority Artificial Lift Services, Production Lift Companies, Schlumberger Limited, Solar Turbine Inc., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions, and Weatherford International Ltd.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Artificial Lift System Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:

The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Artificial Lift System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Artificial Lift System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Artificial Lift System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Artificial Lift System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Artificial Lift System Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Artificial Lift System Market?

