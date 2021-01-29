29 JANUARY 2021

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 29 January 2021 it allotted 303,283 ordinary shares of 5p each to shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Investment Scheme. The subscription price was 91.6p per share. Following the above allotment, there are 110,454,373 ordinary shares in issue.

Application will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity for these shares, which will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence by 8 February 2021.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 29 January 2021 consists of 110,454,373 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 110,454,373 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.”

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

