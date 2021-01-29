Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Management announced in a newsletter on Monday that the company plans to launch their own global trading app.



The Taipei based international investment firm has confirmed that they are currently in the early stages of research and development of their own mobile trading application, and are looking to launch the product in the first quarter of 2022. Asia Pacific Management are hoping to expand upon their current market share and believe that by introducing an integrated mobile trading platform, they’ll be able to better serve their existing client’s needs, as well as encourage a new wave of younger investors.



A spokesperson for APM said in the newsletter “The financial industry is constantly changing, and we as a company understand that to stay ahead of the curve and provide the best possible service for our clients, we must keep up with the latest technological advances. We would like to capture part of the new generation of investors who are increasingly using technology as a means to trade. We believe that now is the right time to provide our clients with an easy to use application.” he added “While the world continues to face the Covid-19 pandemic, it has brought new challenges and changes in the way we as a global community conduct our day to day business. Asia Pacific Management are building an online trading platform which will allow users to manage their investments and conduct their trades seamlessly from anywhere in the world, while still maintaining our high standard of services across the board.”

The application will be available as a desktop application, as well as an android and iOS application.



Asia Pacific Management has a long established reputation, and a team with over a century of combined industry knowledge that enables each of our clients to generate income, and returns that will ensure their goals are met. Each member of our team is trained to provide our clients with a wide array of strategies and services that will work seamlessly with their current financial plan.



