29 January 2021
Company Announcement No 10/2021
Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S
The annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S will be held on the 3rd of March 2021 at 9 am at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:
