Journey Pro Studio is a Full Stack Digital Marketing Agency from creative and content to advertising and scaling with a focus on Law Firms & Attorneys. Journey Pro Studio has an exclusive Journey Pro Nurture & Close System which has the aim of turning strangers and potential customers into super-fans of the firm. Joshua Madu is the CEO behind this extremely efficient and innovative agency which boasts an excellent team of experts including Joshua himself.



“We have a step-by-step process for attracting, converting, and keeping their best customers”, says Joshua who promises to attract clients in such a way that they will become fans of the firm. The agency makes customer friendly and interactive content for the firms’ websites. The design makes the website visitors go through paths of content and strengthen their stickiness index within the website so that they linger on more as they discover and ultimately become cases



The proprietary system of Journey Pro Studio, the Journey Pro Nurture & Close System is an 8-step path that people travel as they discover a brand, the intricate paths also build a relationship between the people and the company, and potential browsers become buyers and enthusiastic thus fans referring in more customers.



Joshua Madu, the CEO, who owns the company currently has previously worked for Titans in which he was in the industry of marketing & sales. He has also worked for Grant Cardon, Frank Kern, & Alex Hormozi. Josh crafted his skills with over 1 Million dollars in advertisement payout distributed through social media and video streaming platforms like Facebook, Instagram Google & Youtube.



Josh has quit his 9-5 job to help the “underserved & highly competitive market of Law Firms & Attorneys”, as he quotes. People in serious and formal mode of business often suffer from the challenge of having a good marketing outlook. Joshua wants to put his knowledge and use his talented team to the fullest in serving such companies with efficient and robust marketing tools.



According to Joshua, the most common needs and challenges of an underserved market like a law firm is that they want to spend more time and money in practice to increase their credibility and do not want to spend it on marketing. But they also want to be the go-to attorney in their area.



They complain of their peers in the field who are less qualified than them getting the cases they want. Law firms are the best example of a partnered business, and advocates and owners need to find the right partner to help their firm grow and bring in more of their ideal clients and cases.

What they need the most is a creative strategy that reflects the ideology of their firm.

And obviously, with over 80% of the world’s population having an internet presence, the firm needs to have a popular footprint online. Josh helps such companies bring about the above-mentioned kind of change that will only move the business towards profit.

“As consumers, we all take Journey's and It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters, in the end,” ~ Joshua Madu CEO





