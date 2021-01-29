Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

29 January 2021

Extension of Offers for Subscription

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an extension of the Offers for Subscription which opened on 27 February 2020 (“Offers”), in respect of its Generalist and Healthcare Share classes. The Offers had previously been scheduled to close on 31 January 2021 but have now been extended to 3p.m. on 19 February 2021 (unless previously fully subscribed or further extended).