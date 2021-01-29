New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Radars Market Research Report by Range, by Frequency Band, by Technology, by Product Type, by Platform, by Waveform, by Component, by Dimension, by Services, by Application, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06015761/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Military Radars Market is expected to grow from USD 13,452.97 Million in 2020 to USD 17,821.16 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Military Radars Market is expected to grow from EUR 11,795.81 Million in 2020 to EUR 15,625.93 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Military Radars Market is expected to grow from GBP 10,486.50 Million in 2020 to GBP 13,891.48 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Military Radars Market is expected to grow from JPY 1,435,772.79 Million in 2020 to JPY 1,901,969.36 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Military Radars Market is expected to grow from AUD 19,535.50 Million in 2020 to AUD 25,878.69 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Military Radars to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Range, the Military Radars Market studied across Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range, Very Long Range, and Very Short Range.



Based on Frequency Band, the Military Radars Market studied across C-band, Hf/Uhf/Vhf-band, Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band, Multi-band, S-band, and X-band.



Based on Technology, the Military Radars Market studied across Conventional Radar, Quantum Radar, and Software-defined Radar. The Software-defined Radar further studied across Mimo and Phased-array Radar.



Based on Product Type, the Military Radars Market studied across Air Traffic Control Radar, Airborne Moving Target Indicator, Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar, Counter-drone Radar, Ground Penetrating Radar, Multi-function Radar, Surveillance And Airborne Early Warning Radar, Tracking & Fire Control Radar, Weapon Locating & C-ram Radar, and Weather Radar. The Multi-function Radar further studied across Land Multi-function Radar and Naval Multi-function Radar. The Surveillance And Airborne Early Warning Radar further studied across Airborne Surveillance Radar, Land Surveillance Radar, Naval Surveillance Radar, and Space Surveillance Radar. The Tracking & Fire Control Radar further studied across Airborne Tracking And Fire Control Radar, Land Tracking & Fire Control Radar, Naval Tracking And Fire Control Radar, and Space Tracking And Fire Control Radar. The Weather Radar further studied across Airborne Weather Radar and Land Weather Radar.



Based on Platform, the Military Radars Market studied across Airborne, Fixed Radar, Land, Naval, and Space. The Airborne further studied across Aerostats/Balloons-based Radars, Manned Aircraft Radars, and Uav Radars. The Fixed Radar further studied across Man-portable Radars and Vehicle-based Radars. The Naval further studied across Coastal Radars, Unmanned Surface Vehicles Mounted Radars, and Vessel-based Radars.



Based on Waveform, the Military Radars Market studied across Doppler and Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave. The Doppler further studied across Conventional Doppler and Pulse-doppler.



Based on Component, the Military Radars Market studied across Antennas, Digital Signal Processors, Duplexers, Graphical User Interfaces, Power Amplifiers, Receivers, Stabilization System, and Transmitters. The Antennas further studied across Active Scanned Array Antennas, Parabolic Reflector Antennas, Passive Scanned Array Antenna, Planar Phased Array Antennas, and Slotted Waveguide Antennas. The Duplexers further studied across Balanced Type Duplexers, Circulator Duplexers, and Gallium Nitride On Silicon Carbide. The Graphical User Interfaces further studied across Control Panels, Displays, and Graphic Panels. The Power Amplifiers further studied across Solid-state Power Amplifiers and Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (Twta). The Receivers further studied across Analog Receivers and Digital Receivers. The Transmitters further studied across Microwave Tube-based Transmitters and Solid-state Electronics.



Based on Dimension , the Military Radars Market studied across 2d Radars, 3d Radars, and 4d Radars.



Based on Services , the Military Radars Market studied across Installation/Integration, Support And Maintenance, and Training And Consulting.



Based on Application, the Military Radars Market studied across Air & Missile Defense, Airborne Mapping, Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Ground Force Protection & Counter Mapping, Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection, Maritime Patrolling, Search And Rescue, Mine Detection & Underground Mapping, Navigation, Space Situational Awareness, Weapon Guidance, and Weather Monitoring.



Based on End User, the Military Radars Market studied across Airforce, Army, Navy, and Space. The Airforce further studied across Airborne Radars, Land Radars, Precision Approach Radars, Surface Movement Radars, and Weather Navigation Radars. The Army further studied across Airborne Radars, Land Radars, Long Range Surveillance Radars, Missile And Gunfire Control Radars, Over The Horizon Radars, and Perimeter Surveillance Radars. The Navy further studied across Airborne Radars, Coastal Security Radars, and Vessel-based Radars. The Space further studied across Search And Detection Radars.



Based on Geography, the Military Radars Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Military Radars Market including Accipiter Radar, Airport Perimeter Security, Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance, Aselsan A.S., Bae Systems, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Border Surveillance, Critical Infrastructures, Detect Inc., Easat, Elbit Systems Ltd, Flir Systems Inc., Gem Elettronica, Hensoldt, Honeywell Corporation, Indra Company, Isr & Battlefield Surveillance, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L&T Defence, Leonardo S.P.A, Linktronic, Lockheed Martin Corporation, National Security, Nrpl Aero, Perimeter Security, Raytheon Technology Corporation, Saab Ab, Src, Inc., Terma, and Thales Group.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Military Radars Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:

The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Military Radars Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Military Radars Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Military Radars Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Military Radars Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Military Radars Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Military Radars Market?

