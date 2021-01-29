NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Evidence points to increased retail trading as the primary impetus in the record-setting increase in volume with much of the real volume increase coming from little-known names in the small cap market. Electronic brokers are hitting new highs as investment markets become more retail driven, and independent investors are making marks in their own portfolios. This new dynamic puts new pressure on public companies to effectively connect with these investors and manage public interaction. But managing the transition to a retail base of investors is easier said than done.

Pioneering fintech company SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is changing the dynamic between public companies and shareholders, establishing a new paradigm and perhaps even a new market. Through SRAX’s premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage both current and potential investors across multiple marketing channels. This provides new untapped arenas for public companies to interact with current and potential future shareholders. Investor interactions and analytics markets have spawned a huge industry.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com .

