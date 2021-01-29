New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR over of 17.3% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions are key factors attributing to increasing use of connected devices in hospitals. Use of remote monitoring devices, wearable devices, and smartphones by patients is essential for recording their vitals and providing proper medication.

Tablets and smart TVs increasingly are being used within healthcare systems to amass patient specific data on electronic health records and deliver enhanced care by providing all requisite information to healthcare professionals. Also, smart hospitals provide better communication and interaction of healthcare staff with patients and family members of the latter, thus enabling improved patient’s involvement in treatment processes, along with an increased understanding of the health conditions and treatment progress by patients.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3759

The COVID-19 impact

Clinical communication and collaboration solutions witnessed a substantial rise in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to challenges associated with managing COVID-19 patients and sharing of real-time resources with other healthcare facilities. The need of the hour was also to maintain coordination across healthcare systems and hospitals that compete with each other.

Further key findings in the report

By offering, the solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2019. Clinical communication and collaboration solutions allow healthcare systems to improvise clinical documentation improvements, which is a vital component for collaboration in healthcare systems. Clinical documentation improvements increase operational efficiency by allowing real-time sharing of medical documents with doctors, medical staff, and patient.

Growing use of smart wearables, such as smartwatches to monitor heart rate, step count, and ECG is also driving market growth.

Asia Pacific clinical communication and collaboration market revenue is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of telemedicine in countries in the region. Besides, several government initiatives to enable large scale access to telemedicine and growing digitization of the healthcare sector in the countries in the region is driving market growth.

Key market players include Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Halo Health, Intel Corporation, Cerner Corporation, AGNITY, NEC Corporation, Hill-Rom Services, and Avaya Inc.

Buy Your Copy Now (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3759

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global clinical communication and collaboration market on the basis of offering, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Solution Service

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) On-Premises Hosted

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hospitals Clinics Medical Laboratories Others



Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/clinical-communication-and-collaboration-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Agricultural Biostimulants Market Analysis By Type (Acid-based, Extract-based, Others), By Application (Soil, Foliar, Seed and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

Potash Fertilizers Market Share, Size & Analysis, By Product Type (Potassium Chloride, Potassium Nitrate, Sulfate of Potash), By Mode of Application (Foliar, Broadcasting, Fertigation), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), 2017-2027

Seed Treatment Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type (Chemical Seed Treatment, Biological Seed Treatment), By Crop Type, By Application Technique, By Function And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Biopesticides Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides), By Crop Type, By Mode of Application, By Source, By Formulation, And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Phosphate Fertilizer Market Demand, Share & Outlook, By Product Type (Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Diammonium Phosphate), By Application, By Distribution Channel And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs