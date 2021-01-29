Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Cell Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 5,040 Million by 2028 | Rising Public-Private Investments and Developing Regulatory Framework for Stem Cell Therapeutics will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, States Emergen Research
The global stem cell therapy market size was valued at USD 342.7 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,693.6 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 36.2%, over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research.
Growing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth of the stem cell therapy market. Increased investment in research activities, development of advanced genetic techniques, and rise in public-private partnership will contribute to the growth of the stem cell therapy market.
Stem cells are used to improve health and manage disease. The growing popularity of regenerative medicine has encouraged the growth of stem cell therapy market. Regenerative medicines are used to replace, repair, and regenerate tissues affected by disease, injury, and aging process. Regenerative medicines are used in research to find a cure for diabetes, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's disease.
However, ethical concerns regarding embryonic stem cells and less developed research infrastructure will hinder the stem cell therapy market's growth.
Virgin Health Bank, Celgene Corporation, ReNeuron Group plc, Biovault Family, Precious Cells International Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd., Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius, Neuralstem, Inc., and Pluristem.
Emergen Research has segmented the global stem cell therapy market in terms of type, application, end-users, and region:
