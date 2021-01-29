Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Cell Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 5,040 Million by 2028 | Rising Public-Private Investments and Developing Regulatory Framework for Stem Cell Therapeutics will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, States Emergen Research

The global stem cell therapy market size was valued at USD 342.7 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,693.6 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 36.2%, over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth of the stem cell therapy market. Increased investment in research activities, development of advanced genetic techniques, and rise in public-private partnership will contribute to the growth of the stem cell therapy market.

Stem cells are used to improve health and manage disease. The growing popularity of regenerative medicine has encouraged the growth of stem cell therapy market. Regenerative medicines are used to replace, repair, and regenerate tissues affected by disease, injury, and aging process. Regenerative medicines are used in research to find a cure for diabetes, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's disease.

However, ethical concerns regarding embryonic stem cells and less developed research infrastructure will hinder the stem cell therapy market's growth.

Virgin Health Bank, Celgene Corporation, ReNeuron Group plc, Biovault Family, Precious Cells International Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd., Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius, Neuralstem, Inc., and Pluristem.

Key Highlights of Report

Autologous stem cell therapy is growing at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the low risk of complications associated with autologous treatment. Other factors expected to drive the growth of the segment are the improved survival rate of patients, affordability, and no risk of graft-versus-host diseases.

Diabetes is a growing cause of concern all across the globe. In 2019, approximately 463 million adults had diabetes, and the number is expected to grow to 700 million by 2045. Stem cell therapy offers greater potential for enhancing glucose control in patients with type 1 diabetes, which will drive the growth of the segment.

Clinic segment is growing at a rate of 36.4% during the forecast period as they are equipped with sophisticated equipment and reagents for use in stem cell therapies. Clinics are offering stem cell therapies, but the cost of the treatment is high.

The stem cell therapy market is growing in Asia Pacific due to increasing collaboration between research institutes and industries for development of drugs to treat chronic diseases. In 2019, AVITA Medical in Australia collaborated with scientists at the Gates Center for regenerative medicine at the University Of Colorado School Of Medicine to explore development of spray-on treatment of genetically modified cells for patients.

Emergen Research has segmented the global stem cell therapy market in terms of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Regenerative Medicine Orthopedics Neurology Hematology stem cells Soft tissue injuries Cardiovascular and myocardial infarction-based Oncology Diabetes Liver Disorder Others Drug discovery & development

End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Clinics Hospitals Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



