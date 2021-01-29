Birmingham, AL, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEC Shorts has partnered with Atomic, a local Birmingham, AL digital marketing agency, to build and launch their new website.

SEC Shorts, co-created by Robert Clay and Josh Snead, is an online sketch comedy series that focuses on SEC football and its influence on the South. SEC Shorts is beginning their eighth season online. In addition to their new website, you can watch their slot on the SEC Network every Saturday during football season on SEC Nation. SEC Shorts has been featured on various shows, including Saturday Down South and the Paul Finebaum Show.

"We've always wanted one place where fans can go to find all the work we do, so we're very happy with the site Atomic has put together for us. We have some plans to grow what we offer on the site so we hope fans will check it out."

SEC Shorts partnered with Atomic, a Birmingham, Alabama based digital marketing company, to design, build and launch their new website. Atomic offers business research and strategy consulting to improve marketing execution and conversion optimization for a range of brands. Atomic was founded in 2020 by Gayle Rogers, after over twenty years of experience in marketing small businesses and the automotive industry.

“We are really excited to launch the new SEC Shorts website! It’s been a fun project right from the start,” said Gayle Rogers of Atomic. “For this project, our goal was simple - keep the interface simple and keep the focus on the seriously funny sh#t that Robert & Josh produce.”

About SEC Shorts:

SEC Shorts is a sketch comedy series that focuses on SEC football. Along with their new website and YouTube, the series can also be found on the SEC Network throughout football season on SEC Nation. Robert Clay and Josh Snead are the co-creators of the series.

About Atomic:

Atomic is a data and ROI-focused digital marketing agency located in Birmingham, AL. Atomic helps businesses grow through first-party research, growth insights, and next-level execution. Their process focuses on reducing marketing waste, improving intake efficiency & producing top-line revenue growth.

