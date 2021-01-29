In accordance with its long-term incentive program ("LTIP") Ambu A/S has allocated performance share units (PSUs) to members of the Executive Board. Reference is made to the company announcement of 29 January 2021 regarding the implementation of the program and the first allocations.

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Ambu A/S hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Ambu's shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ambu A/S.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Højgaard Abrahamsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notifica- tion/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auc-

tion monitor a) Name Ambu A/S b) LEI 5299008W2A69WX355710 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instru- ment







Identification code Performance Share Units linked to shares in Ambu A/S



















DK0060946788 b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Performance Share Units according to Long-Term Incentive Program. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 7,254 PSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



N/A







N/A



e) Date of the transaction 29 January 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Attachment