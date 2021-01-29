The date for publication of MT Højgaard Holding A/S' annual report for 2020 has been changed from 25 February 2021 to 24 February 2021.

The financial calendar for 2021 has therefore been revised as follows:

Deadline for submission of proposals for the AGM 3 February 2021

Annual report 2020 24 February 2021

Annual general meeting 2021 18 March 2021

Interim report Q1 2021 12 May 2021

Interim report Q2 2021 27 August 2021

Interim report Q3 2021 12 November 2021





Contact: CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted by phone on +45 22 70 93 65 or email anet@mth.dk.

