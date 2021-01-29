SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plustek Technology announces the new OpticPro A320E 800 dpi graphics scanner designed for highly detailed scans of artwork, graphics, scrapbooks, photos, blueprints, and documents up to 12” x 17”.



“Artists and creatives require high resolution, accurate colors, and high dynamic range when scanning. This new OpticPro A320E was designed to satisfy the most demanding customers’ requirements at a price point that is more cost-effective than other A3 sized flatbeds available,” said Johnson Yang VP of the Americas region.

The OpticPro A320E ideal for artists, graphic designers, genealogists, historians, scrapbookers, architects, libraries, and anyone that requires accurate, high-quality scans of artwork or documents up to 12” x 17”.

The included DocAction for Windows, and MacAction for macOS programs simplify scanning. Just press one of the seven buttons on the scanner to start the scanning process. Compatibility with Windows and macOS scanning and image editing programs is provided by TWAIN, WIA, and ICA drivers.

This scanner is also suitable for commercial applications such as measurement, print verification, image verification, manufacturing, and QC. “Many commercial customers use flatbed scanners for measurement and verification. These customers will benefit from improved positional accuracy and image quality,” said Johnson.

Key Features:

A3, Tabloid, 12” x 17” scanner – designed for high duty cycle commercial use, affordably priced.

Optical resolution up to 800 dpi – Provides sharp, clear images.

High color accuracy – Your scans look just like the originals.

LED light source – Eliminates warmup time and provides more stable illumination for better image quality.

7 single touch scan buttons – Scan by simply pressing a button on the scanner.

Windows and macOS compatible – Includes scanning software and works with other scanning and editing programs.

For product information, visit Plustek.com .

Plustek scanners are available through online resellers including Adorama, B&H Photo, Value Added Resellers, and Value-Added Distributors including NewWave Technology, Ingram Micro, and AB Distributing.

About Plustek:

Plustek is a leading manufacturer of imaging technology based in Southern California. In business since 1986, Plustek manufactures over 30 scanner models including document, ID, passport, mobile, book, film, and photo scanners, and scanning solutions. Contact InfoUSA@PlustekUS.com for more information or visit http://plustek.com/usa/ .

For more information, contact: Mark Druziak, Plustek, (714) 670-7713, markdruziak@plustekus.com