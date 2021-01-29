TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSX:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), announced today that it has entered the Czech and Slovakian markets through a partnership with major omni-channel platform provider SYNOT INTERACTIVE, part of the SYNOT Group and EASIT.

Through the agreement, leading omni-channel platform providers SYNOT INTERACTIVE and EASIT will be able to offer ORYX’s content to a number of major operators in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as other key regulated territories.

Large portions of ORYX’s RGS content have already been added to the SYNOT INTERACTIVE platform and made available to partners including leading Czech operator SYNOT TIP, MaxBet in Serbia and Joker in Latvia. Tipos, Slovakia’s national lottery operator, will also have access to selected games from ORYX’s premium RGS partners through EASIT’s gaming platform.

“As we enter the new year we continue to focus on expanding into new regulated markets and growing the reach of our products,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “The Czech online market has seen impressive growth since it opened up for licensing and we are excited about the opportunity that lies ahead by partnering with EASIT and SYNOT INTERACTIVE and reaching leading operators in Slovakia, as well as other regions.”

“We are looking forward to our cooperation and we are very excited about the games that ORYX provides,” said Jiri Klusacek, Head of Sales at EASIT. “By adding the ORYX content to our omni-channel platform we are extending our possibilities and we are able to offer great gaming content to our operators in seven different markets.”

The new market entry marks yet another milestone for Bragg, which has recently significantly enhanced its presence across Europe. Bragg’s ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions.



About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSX:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry.

