NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $5.2MM, or $1.91 per basic common share.

The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on February 16, 2021, to common stockholders of record on February 8, 2021.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “2020 was one of the most challenging years in our long history of providing community banking services to the residents of New Hampshire. The pandemic effected every part of our Bank and required us to adapt to a constantly changing environment. I am extremely proud of our entire organization in pulling together to meet our customers’ needs. For the first time in our history we finished the year with total assets in excess of $1 Billion, reflecting not only the hard work and dedication of our staff, but the confidence our customers have in Northway Bank.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.1 billion, total loans, net, were $722 million, and total deposits were $886 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased 21% compared to December 31, 2019 driven by an increase in non maturity deposits of $170 million or 27%.
  • Total loans, net increased $93 million or 15% compared to December 31, 2019.
  • Net income of $5.2 million included $2.2 million in gain on sale of residential mortgage loans.
  • In 2020, the Bank processed and closed 705 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans in the aggregate amount of $71 million. As of December 31, 2020, $46 million remained outstanding.
  • In 2020, the Bank originated 693 residential first mortgage loans totaling $145 million, the most ever originated by the Bank.
  • In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank granted short term payment deferments on $132 million of commercial loans under Section 4013 of the CARES Act. As of December 31, 2020, only $12 million were still in deferment.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.42% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.49% at December 31, 2019.
  • Regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2020 were 9.67% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.33% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 13.04% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of January 28, 2021, was $28.40.


Northway Financial, Inc. 
Selected Financial Highlights 
(Unaudited) 
         
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Year Ended 
 12/31/2020 12/31/2019  12/31/2020 12/31/2019 
         
Interest and Dividend Income$8,338 $8,231  $32,007 $34,643 
Interest Expense 796  1,084   3,731  5,269 
Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,542  7,147   28,276  29,374 
Provision for Loan Losses 750  -   2,250  210 
All Other Noninterest Income 1,908  1,620   7,754  6,652 
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net -  -   1,175  827 
Noninterest Expense 7,488  7,328   29,896  29,209 
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities 1,212  1,439   5,059  7,434 
Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold 373  1,319   399  2,243 
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held 1,678  (576)  589  1,502 
Income before Income Tax Expense 3,263  2,182   6,047  11,179 
Income Tax Expense 557  279   803  1,895 
Net Income$2,706 $1,903  $5,244 $9,284 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$2,706 $1,903  $5,244 $9,284 
Earnings per Common Share, Basic$0.99 $0.69  $1.91 $3.37 
         

 


 12/31/20 12/31/2019 
     
Balance Sheet    
Total Assets$1,119,552 $916,995 
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 167,812  78,639 
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 172,117  160,484 
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 17,901  11,899 
Loans Held-for-Sale 237  1,424 
Loans, Net 722,354  628,797 
Total Liabilities 1,023,437  825,616 
Retail Non-Maturity Deposits 673,502  508,724 
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 116,255  110,602 
Certificates of Deposit 96,476  111,771 
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 103,523  64,329 
Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620  20,620 
Stockholders' Equity 96,115  91,379 
Profitability and Efficiency    
Net Interest Margin 2.96% 3.45%
Yield on Earning Assets 3.34  4.05 
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.51  0.77 
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding$34.93 $33.21 
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 31.07  29.60 
Capital and Credit    
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 9.67% 11.43%
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 13.04  13.61 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 16.08  16.89 
Total Risk-Based Capital 17.33  18.10 
Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650  2,751,650 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650  2,751,650 
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans 311% 230%

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

