NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK (Jan. 29, 2021) – NetworkNewsAudio – BIGtoken Inc. (OTC: FPVD), formerly Force Protection Video Equipment Corporation, announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Censorship and Data: The Stakes and Consequences Are Getting Serious.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast



To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/yzWoa

Censorship is a matter of perspective depending which side you’re on, but it isn’t the only issue rising to the fore. A recent Forbes article noted that “data privacy has become one of the defining social and cultural issues of our era.” The article, which noted that “people are starting to more deeply question their growing lack of data privacy and control,” shines a glaring spotlight on today’s growing challenge of data privacy. The article reports that “roughly six-in-ten U.S. adults say they do not think it is possible to go through daily life without having data collected about them by companies or the government.”

In the face of mounting concern about censorship and privacy, BIGtoken has tackled these problems early and head on. Through a transparent platform and consumer-reward system, BIG provides consumers with choice, transparency and compensation for their data. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken(R) is a consumer data-management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.BIGtoken.com .

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SRAX are available in the company’s newsroom at http://nnw.fm/SRAX .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com