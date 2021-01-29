VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) announced today that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) Category III Code for transcatheter implantation of a coronary sinus reduction device. The code is effective July 1, 2021.



The AMA is responsible for managing the CPT coding system that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) use to track procedures. Obtaining a dedicated CPT code describing the Neovasc Reducer™ (Reducer) implant procedure is an important step towards securing adequate reimbursement in the United States.

“We are pleased that the AMA has included the Reducer procedure as a Category III code,” commented Fred Colen, President and CEO of Neovasc. “Obtaining adequate reimbursement for Reducer is a critical component of our long-term growth strategy that will enable broad-based adoption of the technology upon FDA approval. While we are still evaluating our options for bringing the device to the U.S. market and through an FDA approval process, the new CPT code is an important step in the follow-on reimbursement process.”

Designated a “Breakthrough Medical Device” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Reducer is eligible for coverage under the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technologies (MCIT) Executive Order upon FDA approval. According to CMS, the MCIT rule will provide national Medicare coverage as early as the same day as FDA market authorization for breakthrough devices and coverage would last for four years. This new coverage pathway will offer beneficiaries nation-wide predictable access to new, breakthrough devices to help improve their health outcomes.

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

While the Reducer is not approved for commercial use in the United States, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Reducer in October 2018. This designation is granted by the FDA in order to expedite the development and review of a device that demonstrates compelling potential to provide a more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. In addition, there must be no FDA approved treatments presently available, or the technology must offer significant advantages over existing approved alternatives.

Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, is estimated to affect 600,000 to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

CPT is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association.

