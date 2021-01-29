NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AgInvesting (GAI) will host the preeminent community of agriculture investment stakeholders at a special edition of its flagship U.S. gathering on 13-15 July 2021 at the prestigious Sleepy Hollow Country Club here, just an hour north of NYC. Uncompromising industry leading content and networking opportunities will be presented in-person, while providing extra precautions for safety at this all outdoor event.

“Through an unprecedented year of challenges across all businesses, farmland investing stayed resilient and gained greater recognition from institutional investors,” said Kate Westfall, COO of GAI for HighQuest Group, the parent company of Global AgInvesting. “And our global GAI community did not waver in its commitment to advancements and investments in the burgeoning sector during a year of virtual events. We are, however, very excited about coming together again this summer in a unique and safe way.”

The conference agenda will provide insight into agriculture as an impact investment, key in on sustainable strategies in the sector such as opportunities in regenerative agriculture and carbon capture, and highlight the value of investing in the stability of ag, as evidenced by NCREIF, the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Farmland Index, numbers.

For the first quarter of 2020, NCREIF cited total returns that were down -0.10 percent – the first negative total return for the Index in nearly 20 years. While this might not seem inspiring at first glance, when compared with other indices, it highlights the strength of farmland as an asset class. For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished Q1 having fallen by more than 23 percent, the Russell 3000 Index fell by 20.9 percent for the quarter and the S&P 500 posted a total return for Q1 of -19.60 percent.

“These factors are not unnoticed by institutions who are increasingly focused on stability in their investment portfolios,” said Westfall. “As the food and ag community comes together to find sustainable solutions through ESG initiatives and a commitment to natural capital, we expect to see growing allocations to agriculture as an asset class. GAI will continue to be the source for unrivaled networking and education in the sector, both through our annual conferences and year-round webinars.”

The GAI Community also will gather later this year for Global AgInvesting Asia, 28-29 October in Tokyo, and Global AgInvesting Europe in London, 6-7 December.

