VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) today set the record straight on misleading statements by The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") and Muddy Waters Capital LLC (“Muddy Waters”) (collectively, the “Dissidents”) that materially misrepresent GT Gold’s recent financing (the “Financing”) and the Board representation discussions.
Muddy Waters’ Unacceptable Financing Initiative
GT Gold’s Board of Directors unanimously rejected the financing proposed by Muddy Waters because it was not in the best interests of the Company. The Dissidents omitted the following key facts:
GT Gold’s Bona Fide Offer to K2 for Board Representation
The Board made a bona fide offer last year to appoint a K2 representative as a GT Gold director, an offer which K2 accepted but ultimately decided not to take up. K2 omitted the following key facts:
GT Gold has consistently outperformed its peers, delivering cumulative four-year shareholder returns in excess of 600%. The Company has a strong, majority independent Board with the appropriate mix of skills and experience to guide the execution of its strategy and remains focused on the overriding objective of maximizing value for all shareholders.
Detailed Information to Come in Management Information Circular
As previously disclosed, GT Gold has scheduled a meeting of shareholders for April 13, 2021 in response to a requisition from K2. Shareholders will receive detailed information about the requisitioned meeting by way of a Management Information Circular in advance of the requisitioned meeting. Shareholders should read the circular carefully before reaching a decision with regard to their votes. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action.
The Company has published a new Proxy Contest website page to keep shareholders up to date on news and other information related to the requisitioned meeting. For information on GT Gold’s current governance practices, guiding documents, directors’ biographies and the full independence of Board committees, shareholders are also invited to visit the “Corporate” section of the Company’s website at www.gtgoldcorp.ca.
About GT Gold
GT Gold is engaged in advancing its wholly-owned, 47,500 hectare Tatogga property, located in the renowned “Golden Triangle” near Iskut, British Columbia. To date, GT Gold has made two significant discoveries on the Tatogga property, “Saddle South”, a precious metal rich vein system and “Saddle North”, a gold-rich copper porphyry system. At Saddle North, the Company is currently working to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment following the July 2020 release of its maiden mineral resource estimate comprising an Indicated resource of 1.81 Blb copper and 3.47 Moz gold and an Inferred resource of 2.98 Blb copper and 5.46 Moz gold.
Investor Contact
James Rutherford
Lead Independent Director
+1 236-427-4711
j.rutherford@gtgoldcorp.ca
Media Contact
Longview Communications & Public Affairs
Trevor Zeck (604) 694-6037; tzeck@longviewcomms.ca
Alan Bayless (604) 694-6035; abayless@longviewcomms.ca
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects”, "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
GT Gold Corp
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
