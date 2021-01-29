Boulder, CO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NGO Wire) Sherpani, a leading designer of lifestyle bags for women, announced that it has expanded their environmental initiatives through a recently formed non-profit organization, Blue Verve Project. The organization is focused on eliminating ocean plastic pollution at the source through awareness, education, and action. To lead the effort, Sherpani has hired Erica Bishop, a sustainability expert, to add to their team of seasoned outdoor industry professionals.



“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to add a fresh voice to the growing global movement to address ocean plastic pollution. Blue Verve Project is uniquely poised to promote innovative solutions and raise awareness among a broader audience,” says Erica Bishop, new Program Coordinator. “With Sherpani’s long-standing commitment to the environment behind us, Blue Verve Project will be able to grow more quickly and reach farther.” She has been moving forward with program development and strategy.



Blue Verve Project started over a decade ago as an internal program within Sherpani. With growing concern for how ocean pollution affects communities around the world, Sherpani’s CEO Ed Ruzic decided it was time to take direct action by establishing Blue Verve Project as its own charitable entity dedicated to advancing solutions.

“There is so much more to ocean plastic pollution than over-supply and careless disposal. We believe the problems, and solutions, are below the surface including cultural, economic, and social norms.” Said Ruzic, “Blue Verve is focused on three key actions in keeping plastic out of our oceans: removing it, recycling it, and eventually, replacing it.”

Since launching in September, Blue Verve Project has organized a local upstream creek cleanup, initiated an awareness campaign, and is planning to support global waste management efforts in 2021.

Sherpani will continue their own programs to source sustainable materials, including recycled aluminum hardware and certified recycled PET fabric in tandem with Blue Verve Project’s charity work. Currently, Sherpani is lending its established marketing platform to Blue Verve Project to kick off the partnership.

To learn more and support Blue Verve Project, please visit: www.blue-verve.com

About Blue Verve Project

In 2020, Blue Verve Project was founded as a non-profit organization to carry out its mission of eliminating ocean plastic pollution. Blue Verve Project is diving deeper to uncover solutions below the surface by raising consciousness, providing educational resources, and supporting meaningful action. The organization is guided by the core belief that healthy marine ecosystems are vital to human health and enjoyment of the planet. Learn more at www.blue-verve.com

About Sherpani



Sherpani designs lifestyle bags for women who crave adventure and define their own meaning of success. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the brand blends outdoor lifestyle into fun and functional crossbodies, totes, and backpacks. Since the company’s founding in 2002, Sherpani has led the way in sustainability with recycled materials, non-toxic dyes, and fair labor agreements. Learn more at Sherpani.com

