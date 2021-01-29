"Inside the Ring" is a free podcast from Jostens celebrating college Official Ring programs, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Minneapolis, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, has been selected by The Ohio State University to be its new partner and provider of the school’s official class ring program.

“As we looked at all of our options for ring partners, Jostens really stood out,” said Lauren Luffy, Director of Lifelong Learning in the school’s Alumni Relations department. “Beyond the innovative products and creative marketing strategies, Jostens took the time to get to know our University and our culture to best serve our students and alumni.”

Like many colleges and universities across the country, The Ohio State University has a rich tradition of offering an “official” class ring design to students and alumni, crafted with meaningful and consistent elements that connect Buckeyes over the course of generations.

“An Official Ring Program can be an essential element of the college experience, and Jostens has a long history of partnering with great schools like The Ohio State University to honor and extend that experience for current students and alumni,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and General Manager of the company’s College division.

News of The Ohio State University’s selection of Jostens comes amidst the company’s ongoing efforts to advance the impact Official Ring Programs across the country, including free on-line seminars and design workshops, and a new podcast called “Inside the Ring” featuring leaders of successful Official Ring Programs.

“As a former alumni director myself, I know what kind of impact a thriving Official Ring Program can have on a college or university’s student engagement and overall culture,” said Tamela Herczeg, Director of Jostens Official Ring Programs. “Jostens is uniquely qualified to not just design and manufacture iconic rings like those at The Ohio State University, but to help tell the story behind the ring that will connect generations of students back to the school and to each other.”

“You can tell they care about us, not just the bottom line,” continued Luffy. “In working with Jostens, we feel like we are working with someone internally who is already part of the Buckeye family.”

