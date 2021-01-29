New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Knee Braces Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779624/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on knee braces market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high incidence of meniscus injuries and medical tourism and government initiatives in orthopedics. In addition, high incidence of meniscus injuries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The knee braces market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



The knee braces market is segmented as below:

- By End-user

- Hospitals and diagnostic centers

- Orthopedic clinics

- Others

- By Type

- Functional knee braces

- Prophylactic knee braces

- Unloader knee braces

- Rehabilitative knee braces

- By Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia

- ROW



This study identifies the growing incidence of road accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the knee braces market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on knee braces market covers the following areas:

- Knee braces market sizing

- Knee braces market forecast

- Knee braces market industry analysis





