New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bio-soluble Fiber Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713268/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on bio-soluble fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries and stringent regulations on man-made mineral fibers leading to increasing demand for bio-soluble fibers. In addition, growing popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The bio-soluble fiber market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The bio-soluble fiber market is segmented as below:
- By End-user
- Petrochemical
- Ceramics and glass
- Metal and foundry
- Power
- Others
- By Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the growth in oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the bio-soluble fiber market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bio-soluble fiber market covers the following areas:
- Bio-soluble fiber market sizing
- Bio-soluble fiber market forecast
- Bio-soluble fiber market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713268/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: