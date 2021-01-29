New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bio-soluble Fiber Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713268/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on bio-soluble fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries and stringent regulations on man-made mineral fibers leading to increasing demand for bio-soluble fibers. In addition, growing popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bio-soluble fiber market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The bio-soluble fiber market is segmented as below:

- By End-user

- Petrochemical

- Ceramics and glass

- Metal and foundry

- Power

- Others

- By Geography

- APAC

- Europe

- North America

- South America

- MEA



This study identifies the growth in oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the bio-soluble fiber market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bio-soluble fiber market covers the following areas:

- Bio-soluble fiber market sizing

- Bio-soluble fiber market forecast

- Bio-soluble fiber market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713268/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001