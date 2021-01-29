Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getka Group, an integrated energy company experienced in oil and gas and alternative energies, announces a new board of advisors.

“Getka Group is honored to be advised by a prestigious team of industry, business and global thought leaders,” said Dariusz Cichocki, Chairman and CEO of Getka Group. “The Board of Advisors will complement Getka’s expanded role, as we look to make a positive impact domestically and in targeted international markets.”

The Board of Advisors will help guide Getka Group’s strategic expansion in the U.S. and global markets. Getka Group’s subsidiary operations include:

Getka, LLC: oil and gas operations, domestic asset development

oil and gas operations, domestic asset development Alternative energy: renewables, solar and electric vehicle (EV) charging

Engineering: upstream, midstream and downstream facility design, operations and maintenance

Construction: pipelines, terminals, EV charging, solar infrastructure

3 Seas Energy: international oil and gas marketing

Exploration and Production

The Getka Group Board of Advisors consists of the following members:

Tommy Joyce

Former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Tommy Joyce currently leads government affairs and investor relations for Tevogen Bio, a biotech company seeking to introduce its curative T cell therapy for COVID-19 to markets. Most recently, Joyce was the Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for Global Energy Security and Multilateral Engagement, as well as acting DAS for Market Development and Energy Innovation at the U.S. Department of Energy. In this position he focused on transitioning the U.S. strategic outlook and competencies from that of a net importing country, to one poised to compete and support the energy security of allies and partners as a net energy exporter, including through security and resilience of energy infrastructure, open rules-based markets globally, and strengthened international partnerships.

Joyce is a national security leader with extensive interagency and international policy experience on the United States’ most pressing issues. His experience spans international negotiations, a deployment to Afghanistan, and three federal appointments. He served as Senior Advisor for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation in the National Nuclear Security Administration. Prior to his return to government service, he was a consultant serving in an array of assignments over nine years across the defense and foreign affairs communities, including as program manager, foreign liaison, strategic assessments author, and risk/project manager. Prior to his time as a consultant, Joyce served as an appointee in the State Department’s Office of the Special Envoy for Nuclear Energy and Nonproliferation, advancing U.S. policy on peaceful nuclear energy expansion in developing countries. He also served in positions in the White House National Security Council’s Office of International Economics, the U.S. Senate Majority Leader’s Office, and U.S. House of Representatives.

Joyce earned a B.A. in International Studies from Virginia Tech and an MBA from University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Kennon Kincaid

Chief Operating Officer, Odgers Berndtson

As Chief Operating Officer of Odgers Berndtson, Kincaid is responsible for all people, processes and operations of the U.S. division of the world’s sixth largest executive search firm. He, together with the CEO, leads the U.S. organization’s growth strategy and is Co-Head of its U.S. brand extensions: Berwick Partners and Odgers Interim.

Prior to joining Odgers, Kennon spent over a decade building teams and advancing international relationships as a U.S. diplomat across Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific before joining Rocket Lab, a cutting-edge aerospace company and launch service provider. At Rocket Lab, he established and then led international business development, security operations and international government relations. From 2008-2010, Kennon lived in Nigeria where he liaised with the Nigerian Government to protect Africa’s largest producer of oil and gas. It is there that Kennon became passionate about the intersection of traditional hydrocarbons and renewable energy and the role both must play to ensure the future of the environment and U.S. national security.

Kennon speaks French and Spanish and has a Bachelor of International Studies (with honors) from Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

Kincaid has been helping Getka navigate various U.S. government channels since the company shipped its first shipment of oil to Belarus.

H.R. McMaster

Retired United States Army Lieutenant General

H. R. McMaster is the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He is also the Bernard and Susan Liautaud Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute and lecturer at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. He was the 26th assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. Upon graduation from the United States Military Academy in 1984, McMaster served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army for 34 years before retiring as a Lieutenant General in June 2018.

From 2014 to 2017, McMaster designed the future army as the director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center and the deputy commanding general of the US Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). As commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, he oversaw all training and education for the army’s infantry, armor and cavalry force. His has extensive experience leading soldiers and organizations in wartime including Commander, Combined Joint Inter-Agency Task Force—Shafafiyat in Kabul, Afghanistan from 2010 to 2012; Commander, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment in Iraq from 2005 to 2006; and Commander, Eagle Troop, 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment in Operation Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991. McMaster also served overseas as advisor to the most senior commanders in the Middle East, Iraq and Afghanistan.

McMaster holds a PhD in military history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was an assistant professor of history at the United States Military Academy from 1994 to 1996. He is author of Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World and the award-winning Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Lies that Led to Vietnam. He was a contributing editor for Survival: Global Politics and Strategyfrom 2010 to 2017. His many essays, articles, and book reviews on leadership, history, and the future of warfare have appeared in The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Survival, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times.

Clete Straub

Energy Executive

Clete Straub has more than 45 years of experience in the energy industry, leading the development of large-scale commercial storage and pipeline systems. His experience includes managing sizeable teams across multiple assets in the United States. He was a founding partner of Getka Energy, consulted for leading energy companies and led the business development team at Enbridge Energy which included pipeline connections, as well as assessing business cases for pipelines and trucking facilities for the Midcontinent Division. Under his leadership, capacity at Enbridge Energy’s Cushing facility increased from approximately nine million barrels of storage to more than 20 million barrels, with long-term commercial contracts. Straub was also responsible for the leasing of storage at the Enbridge terminals in Illinois and Oklahoma as well as being involved with leasing storage in North Dakota and Canada.

He previously led operations for pipelines and terminals across the U.S. for Equilon, a Shell Oil/Texaco joint venture and worked for Texaco Trading for 19 years where he built and managed several trucking businesses, truck offloads and gathering systems in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Straub holds a bachelor’s in Human Resources Management from Southern Nazarene University and resides in Oklahoma City with his wife Carol. He has served on the boards of The Tulsa Pipeliners Club and the Oklahoma Minority Suppliers Development Council and is active in his local church.

Kadita “A.T.” Tshibaka

Banking Executive

Kadita Tshibaka has had an illustrious banking career with over 40 years of experience in corporate and retail banking, operations, treasury, risk management, microfinance, and people development. Mr. Tshibaka spent 33 years at Citigroup, becoming Head of Corporate Risk Management, responsible for some 77 emerging markets between 2002 and 2004.

After retiring from Citi in January 2005, he moved to Lloyds TSB Group, where he worked as Divisional Risk Director, Wholesale and International Banking in London (2005-2007) and Executive Vice-President and Country Manager USA (2007). He subsequently provided leadership, including as interim CEO (2009) and Board member to Opportunity International, a global microfinance organization (2008-2013). In June 2014, Mr. Tshibaka was appointed member of the Board of Directors of Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI), where until June 2017 he served as Nominee Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. Since 2015 and until September 2020, Mr. Tshibaka served on the Board of Africa New Day (Transformational leadership training), including two years as Chairman.

He currently serves on the Boards of Citibank Kazakhstan and Eleazar Wheelock Society (integrating faith, reason, vocation, and service) – Dartmouth College. He is also serving Opportunity International and Africa New Day in an advisory capacity, having relinquished his Board positions at these two organizations.

Mr. Tshibaka holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Dartmouth College (USA) and an MBA from The Amos Tuck School of Business Administration (Dartmouth College). He is married and a father of two grown children and grateful grandfather of seven.

About Getka Group

Getka Group is an integrated energy company focused on upstream mineral production, acquisitions and operations, asset development, pipeline and terminal infrastructure as well as alternative and renewable energy operations. The company is focused on strategic domestic and global growth that connects the security of U.S. energy reserves and resources to today’s changing worldwide energy marketplace. More information is available online at www.getka.com

###

Cheena Pazzo Getka Group 918-625-1937 cheena@kanatistrategies.com