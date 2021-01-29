San Diego, California, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., announced today the launch of its new collection on HUMBL Studios, called HUMBL x SHOP. The online shop will offer affordable HUMBL clothing and merchandise for supporters of the HUMBL brand, as well as further memorabilia and collectibles.



“We have been receiving a high volume of requests for HUMBL core merchandise,” said HUMBL Studios lead Jennifer Edgerton. “This initial collection pairs high quality garments, with the HUMBL® brand logo on top of the Winter 2021 season’s HUMBL backdrop, called The Camo-Beach Collection.”

HUMBL Studios will also be launching limited quantity HUMBL x Collections that will be recorded on the blockchain, through the use of a new technology called: Origin Assurance™. This will include memorabilia and collectible items that will be some of the world’s first such items to be catalogued and tracked on blockchain – such as skateboards, motorcycles, artworks, posters and more.

“As the United States market begins to open up more to blockchain as a means of tokenizing and trading new asset classes, we believe the opportunities for primary and secondary bidding markets on HUMBL Studios will be incredibly interesting,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

To combat counterfeiting of limited-edition memorabilia and collections, the company will leverage new technologies like product tokenization, blockchain data insertion and cryptographic signatures to combat counterfeiting of unique goods.

Customers will receive certificates of Origin Assurance™ authenticity and individual blockchain tracking identifiers, as well as an immutable third-party blockchain registry, where customers can track their possessions or list them for sale on secondary markets, over time, using the HUMBL Token Engine.

“We believe we are one of the first companies to package a step-function technology like blockchain into an environment that allows customers to “tokenize in one click,” said Adam Wolfe, Chief Technology Officer of HUMBL.

HUMBL will be reaching out to notable collaborators in the areas of sports, music, fashion and design to invite them to create individual blockchain collectible pieces that will be sold, for charity, or profit, as non-fungible tokens (NFT’s) and catalogued on the BLOCKS blockchain as ERC-777 tokens, as regulation allows.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform that seamlessly connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy. HUMBL uses new technologies like blockchain to deliver the HUMBL® Pay Mobile Wallet, HUMBL Studios™ online merchant listings and HUMBL Financial™ services products.

The HUMBL® Mobile App will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into one-click for the customer, beyond primarily US only mobile wallet providers.

HUMBL Financial products are currently not available to customers in the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Congo Democratic Republic of the Cote d'Ivoire, Crimean Region, Cuba, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Iraq, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Libya, Maldives, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Iran, Pakistan, Panama, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine, Vanuatu, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Yemen, Zimbabwe and any person with economic sanctions against them by the US Federal Government.

