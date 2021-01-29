TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Strategic Income Fund (the Fund) announces an indicative distribution for the following 12 months of $0.48 per unit ($0.04 per month) for each series of the Fund. The indicative distribution is based upon the prevailing market conditions and the Manager's estimate of distributable cash flow for the year. Given the low interest rate environment that is expected to continue for longer because of COVID-19 and its effects, the announced indicative distribution is aimed to reduce the return of capital the Fund has distributed during the past 12 months, while any performance above the indicative distribution would accrue to the net asset value of the Fund.



The primary objectives of the Fund are to generate capital gains, preserve capital and make monthly distributions by investing primarily in securities that can benefit from changes to interest rates and credit spreads. The Fund aims to maintain low volatility and low correlation with traditional equity and fixed income markets. The Fund uses leverage through the use of cash borrowings, short sales and derivatives. The aggregate amount of cash borrowing and the market value of the securities sold short will not exceed 50% of the Fund’s net asset value, and the aggregate amount of cash borrowing, the market value of the securities sold short and the notional amount of derivatives used for non-hedging purposes will not exceed 300% of the Fund’s net asset value.



For further information, please contact your financial advisor or the Fund’s Manager:

Guardian Capital LP

Telephone: 1-866-718-6517

Email: fundinfo@guardiancapital.com

