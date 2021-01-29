New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile M2M Module Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957410/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 2G Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3G Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Mobile M2M Module market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
LTE Technology Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
In the global LTE Technology segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$940.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 133-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957410/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile M2M Module Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile M2M Module Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile M2M Module Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mobile M2M Module Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: 2G Technology (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: 2G Technology (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: 2G Technology (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: 3G Technology (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: 3G Technology (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: 3G Technology (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: LTE Technology (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: LTE Technology (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: LTE Technology (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile M2M Module Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Mobile M2M Module Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Mobile M2M Module Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Mobile M2M Module Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Mobile M2M Module Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Mobile M2M Module Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Mobile M2M Module Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Mobile M2M Module: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Mobile M2M Module Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Mobile M2M Module Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Mobile M2M Module Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Mobile M2M Module Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Mobile M2M Module Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile M2M Module Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Mobile M2M Module Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Mobile M2M Module Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Mobile M2M Module Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Mobile M2M Module Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Mobile M2M Module Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Mobile M2M Module Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Mobile M2M Module Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Mobile M2M Module Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Mobile M2M Module Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Mobile M2M Module Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Mobile M2M Module Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Mobile M2M Module Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Mobile M2M Module Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Mobile M2M Module Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Mobile M2M Module Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Mobile M2M Module: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Mobile M2M Module Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Mobile M2M Module Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Mobile M2M Module Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 44: Mobile M2M Module Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe Mobile M2M Module Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Mobile M2M Module Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Mobile M2M Module Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Mobile M2M Module Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Mobile M2M Module Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Rest of World Mobile M2M Module Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Mobile M2M Module Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957410/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: