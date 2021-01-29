Covina CA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific regional market exhibits lucrative opportunities. A number manufacturers have started investing in the region, owing to the market been at a nascent stage and the potential of high growth due to a rise in awareness and consumption.
The report "Global Sugar Substitutes Market, By Product (High Intensity Sweeteners, Low Intensity Sweeteners, and High Fructose Syrup), By Application (Food, and Beverages), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Increase in health consciousness among consumers to encourage the demand for healthier food choices
The increasing demand for zero-calorie or low-calorie products, coupled with the rising consumer awareness regarding sugar substitutes, is the prime factor contributing to the growth of the sugar substitutes market. Sugar substitutes are mainly used in processed foods such as beverages, ice creams, powdered drink mixes, puddings, jams, jellies, candies, dairy products, and others.
Growing sugar substitutes industry
Food manufacturers choose the suitable sugar substitute on the basis various criteria such as availability, cost, stability and other considerations. Sometimes, sugar substitute blends are used. Regulations in the U.S. and Europe have approved the usage of stevia as a sweetener, which has led to an upsurge in the demand for the stevia leaf. The import rate of sugar substitutes in countries such as Indonesia and India is low when compared with other countries, due to the lack of consumer awareness regarding sugar substitutes. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising weight-related issues are among the key factors driving the adoption of sugar substitutes.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Sugar Substitutes Market”, By Product (High Intensity Sweeteners, Low Intensity Sweeteners, and High Fructose Syrup), By Application (Food, and Beverages), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global sugar substitutes market accounted for US$ 15.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market includes Tate & Lyle., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., JK Sucralose Inc., PureCircle, The NutraSweet Company, and E. I. DuPont De Nemours.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
