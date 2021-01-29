New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957408/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$250.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cardiac Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 41.8% CAGR and reach US$46.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diagnostic Device segment is readjusted to a revised 33.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 38.2% CAGR



The Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.9% and 34.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.4% CAGR.



Diabetes Management Devices Segment to Record 47% CAGR



In the global Diabetes Management Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 46.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 118-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cardiac Science Corporation

CardioNet, Inc.

Cellnovo Group

LifeWatch AG

Medtronic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Telcare LLC

WellDoc, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and Services

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and

Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and

Services Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:

2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Cardiac Monitors (Diagnostic Medical Device and

Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to

2027



Table 4: Cardiac Monitors (Diagnostic Medical Device and

Service) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Diagnostic Device (Diagnostic Medical Device and

Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 6: Diagnostic Device (Diagnostic Medical Device and

Service) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Diabetes Management Devices (Diagnostic Medical Device

and Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 8: Diabetes Management Devices (Diagnostic Medical Device

and Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Multi-Parameter Trackers (Diagnostic Medical Device

and Service) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Multi-Parameter Trackers (Diagnostic Medical Device

and Service) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 11: Other Diagnostic Medical Device and Services

(Diagnostic Medical Device and Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Other Diagnostic Medical Device and Services

(Diagnostic Medical Device and Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and Services

Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic

Devices and Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Diagnostic Medical Device and Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: United States Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic

Devices and Services Market Share Breakdown by Diagnostic

Medical Device and Service: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Diagnostic Medical Device and Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and

Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales

by Diagnostic Medical Device and Service for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Market for Mobile Health Monitoring,

Diagnostic Devices and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Diagnostic Medical Device and

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: Japanese Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Share Analysis by Diagnostic Medical Device

and Service: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

Diagnostic Medical Device and Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Chinese Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market by Diagnostic Medical Device and Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and

Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for

2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 22: European Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: European Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Diagnostic Medical Device and Service: 2020-2027



Table 24: European Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Share Breakdown by Diagnostic Medical

Device and Service: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 25: Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and

Services Market in France by Diagnostic Medical Device and

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: French Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Share Analysis by Diagnostic Medical Device

and Service: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 27: Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and

Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Diagnostic Medical Device and

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: German Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Share Breakdown by Diagnostic Medical

Device and Service: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 29: Italian Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

Diagnostic Medical Device and Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Italian Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices

and Services Market by Diagnostic Medical Device and Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Health Monitoring,

Diagnostic Devices and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Diagnostic Medical Device and

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: United Kingdom Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic

Devices and Services Market Share Analysis by Diagnostic

Medical Device and Service: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic

Devices and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Diagnostic Medical Device and Service: 2020-2027



Table 34: Rest of Europe Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic

Devices and Services Market Share Breakdown by Diagnostic

Medical Device and Service: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and

Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Diagnostic Medical Device

and Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic

Devices and Services Market Share Analysis by Diagnostic

Medical Device and Service: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic

Devices and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Diagnostic Medical Device and Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Mobile Health Monitoring, Diagnostic Devices and

Services Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Diagnostic Medical Device and Service for 2020 and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

