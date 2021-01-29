Nasdaq was named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index in recognition for the company's efforts to advance equality across its global workforce.

Nasdaq was named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index in recognition for the company's efforts to advance equality across its global workforce.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. today announced its inclusion in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the first time. The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors.



“Nasdaq is honored to be recognized by Bloomberg for our efforts to advance equality across our global workforce,” said Bryan Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Nasdaq. “We will never be complacent when it comes to our commitment to advance a diverse and inclusive workplace. From investments in our professional development and talent acquisition programs, to our purpose-led programs designed to bring increased support to minority and female entrepreneurs, we remain deeply focused on building a community where all are enabled to succeed.”

The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brands. Nasdaq was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets.”

In 2020, Nasdaq published comprehensive diversity statistics regarding gender and ethnicity in its annual Sustainability Report for the first time, achieving a commitment made by the executive leadership team. This data serves as a benchmark for Nasdaq’s on-going commitment to equality.

Nasdaq is committed to advancing equality in the workplace by attracting and retaining a diverse workforce. The company’s 11 employee networks, like WIN (Women in Nasdaq), Parents & Caregivers, and GLOBE (Global Link of Black Employees), enable employees to connect on shared topics and interests with the goal of supporting diversity, and a sense of inclusion and belonging. In addition, Nasdaq advances diversity by supporting global initiatives, including the ParityPledge and the United Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Principles. More information on Nasdaq’s commitment to diversity can be found at nasdaq.com/diversity-inclusion-belonging.

Information on career opportunities at Nasdaq can be found at nasdaq.com/about/careers.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contacts:

Will Briganti

(646) 964-8169

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Veronika Henze

Bloomberg LP

+1-646-324-1596

vhenze@bloomberg.net

Liidia Liuksila

Bloomberg LP

+1 212-617-5424

Lliuksila@bloomberg.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a49af32a-3f50-40d5-a555-0b4563c86079

-NDAQF-