8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 287.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.5% CAGR



The Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at 287.7 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.5 Billion Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.1% and 32.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 106-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Fujitsu Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Honeywell International, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Qualcomm, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Bayer Healthcare AG

Adidas AG

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Jawbone

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

LifeScan, Inc.

Acute Technology, Inc.

Philips Healthcare USA

RF Technologies, Inc.

ChoiceMMed Technology India Pvt. Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

US Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 3: United States Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for

the Period 2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

European Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 7: European Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market

Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period

2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for

the Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Health and Fitness

Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand

Units for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market in

Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for

the Period 2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027



