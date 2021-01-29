New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957407/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 287.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.5% CAGR
The Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at 287.7 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.5 Billion Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.1% and 32.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 106-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for
the Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market
Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for
the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Health and Fitness
Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for
the Period 2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Mobile Health and Fitness Sensors
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
