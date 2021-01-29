Bid procedure, 2021-02-04
BondsSTADSHYPOTEK AB: 1586. SE0003174838. 2022-09-21

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5533, SE0010442731, 2023-09-20

SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 192, SE0010133207, 2023-03-15

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2212, SE0010297085, 2022-12-21

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 515, SE0007278429, 2022-09-21

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 144., SE0011167428, 2023-06-21

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21

 
Bid date2021-02-04
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)1586: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK

5533: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

192: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

2212: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK

515: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

144.: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK

575: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)1586: 2000 mln SEK per bid

5533: 1000 mln SEK per bid

192: 1000 mln SEK per bid

2212: 400 mln SEK per bid

515: 800 mln SEK per bid

144.: 900 mln SEK per bid

575: 900 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNot later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2021-02-08
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

