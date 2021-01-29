New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile GIS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957406/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Natural Resources, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$185.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Utilities segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $142.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Mobile GIS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$142.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$149.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



Military Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR



In the global Military segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$80.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$141.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Esri

Garafa

Hexagon AB

Takor Group

Trimble, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile GIS Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile GIS Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile GIS Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mobile GIS Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Natural Resources (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Natural Resources (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Natural Resources (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Utilities (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Utilities (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Military (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Military (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Military (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Government (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Government (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Government (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile GIS Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Mobile GIS Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Mobile GIS Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: Mobile GIS Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Mobile GIS Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Mobile GIS Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Mobile GIS Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

GIS in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Mobile GIS Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Mobile GIS Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Mobile GIS in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Mobile GIS Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Mobile GIS Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile GIS Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Mobile GIS Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Mobile GIS Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Mobile GIS Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Mobile GIS Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: Mobile GIS Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Mobile GIS Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Mobile GIS Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Mobile GIS Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Mobile GIS Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Mobile GIS Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: German Mobile GIS Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Mobile GIS Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Mobile GIS in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Mobile GIS Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Mobile GIS Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile GIS in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Mobile GIS Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Mobile GIS Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Mobile GIS Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Mobile GIS Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Mobile GIS Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Mobile GIS Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Mobile GIS Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mobile GIS Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Mobile GIS Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Mobile GIS Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of World Mobile GIS Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

